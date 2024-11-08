|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Nephro Care India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 08, 2024. Nephro Care India Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Aug 2024
|10 Aug 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Nephro Care India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 20, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jul 2024
|11 Jul 2024
|To consider other business matters Nephro Care India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 19, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/07/2024) Revised outcome of the Board Meeting held on 19th July 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/07/2024)
