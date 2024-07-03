Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹345.05
Prev. Close₹354
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.11
Day's High₹346
Day's Low₹336.6
52 Week's High₹400
52 Week's Low₹111
Book Value₹36.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)228.08
P/E85.71
EPS4.13
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.78
4.96
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
5.4
5.74
4.88
5.05
Reserves
18.08
3.82
5.48
4.36
Net Worth
30.26
14.52
10.37
9.42
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
47.8
39.38
49.41
56.61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
47.8
39.38
49.41
56.61
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.3
0.57
0.33
0.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,178.35
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,298.35
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.05
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
856.85
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,089.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Narendra Singh Tanwar
Whole-time Director
Pranav Rohitbhai Thaker
Whole-time Director
Vimalkumar Natverlal Patel
Independent Director
Hardik Patel
Independent Director
Abha Surana
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Payal Mathur
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Maitreya Medicare Ltd
Summary
Maitreya Medicare Ltd was originally incorporated as Maitreya Medicare Private Limited at Surat Gujarat, vide a Certificate of Incorporation dated March 28, 2019, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre (CRC). Thereafter, name of the Company was changed from Maitreya Medicare Private Limited to Maitreya Medicare Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to change of name was issued by the RoC on March 30, 2023. The Company is engaged into providing healthcare services and products. The Company was founded by Dr. Narendra Singh Tanwar, an eminent and highly skilled cardiologist who has more than 20 years of experience in healthcare industry. Maitreya Medicare Limited is a 125 bedded, Multi Superspeciality hospital incorporated in 2019 based out in Surat City, Gujarat, providing ultimate secondary and tertiary healthcare services at affordable charges. In 2019, the Company commissioned their first commercial operations at Surat Hospital, in Gujarat. It expanded for B Wing and converted into 125 beds from 100 beds in 2021.The Hospitals core specialities are Cardiology, Urology, Oncology, Laparoscopic Surgery, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Spine Surgery, Nephrology including Dialysis, Gastroenterology, Gastrointestinal surgery, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Oncosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery including joint replacements and Arthroscopic surgeries, Gynecology & High-Risk Obstetrics, Hepatocellular Billary Surgery, Critical Care Medicine etc.Their heal
Read More
The Maitreya Medicare Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹336.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maitreya Medicare Ltd is ₹228.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Maitreya Medicare Ltd is 85.71 and 9.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maitreya Medicare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maitreya Medicare Ltd is ₹111 and ₹400 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Maitreya Medicare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 183.20%, 6 Month at 147.55%, 3 Month at -6.94% and 1 Month at 11.32%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.