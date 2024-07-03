iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Maitreya Medicare Ltd Share Price

336.6
(-4.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:16:43 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open345.05
  • Day's High346
  • 52 Wk High400
  • Prev. Close354
  • Day's Low336.6
  • 52 Wk Low 111
  • Turnover (lac)12.11
  • P/E85.71
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value36.69
  • EPS4.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)228.08
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Maitreya Medicare Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

345.05

Prev. Close

354

Turnover(Lac.)

12.11

Day's High

346

Day's Low

336.6

52 Week's High

400

52 Week's Low

111

Book Value

36.69

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

228.08

P/E

85.71

EPS

4.13

Divi. Yield

0

Maitreya Medicare Ltd Corporate Action

28 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Maitreya Medicare Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Maitreya Medicare Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:35 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Nov-2023Nov-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.11%

Non-Promoter- 0.41%

Institutions: 0.41%

Non-Institutions: 26.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Maitreya Medicare Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.78

4.96

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

5.4

5.74

4.88

5.05

Reserves

18.08

3.82

5.48

4.36

Net Worth

30.26

14.52

10.37

9.42

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

47.8

39.38

49.41

56.61

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

47.8

39.38

49.41

56.61

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.3

0.57

0.33

0.43

View Annually Results

Maitreya Medicare Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,178.35

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,298.35

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.05

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

856.85

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,089.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Maitreya Medicare Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Narendra Singh Tanwar

Whole-time Director

Pranav Rohitbhai Thaker

Whole-time Director

Vimalkumar Natverlal Patel

Independent Director

Hardik Patel

Independent Director

Abha Surana

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Payal Mathur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Maitreya Medicare Ltd

Summary

Maitreya Medicare Ltd was originally incorporated as Maitreya Medicare Private Limited at Surat Gujarat, vide a Certificate of Incorporation dated March 28, 2019, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre (CRC). Thereafter, name of the Company was changed from Maitreya Medicare Private Limited to Maitreya Medicare Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to change of name was issued by the RoC on March 30, 2023. The Company is engaged into providing healthcare services and products. The Company was founded by Dr. Narendra Singh Tanwar, an eminent and highly skilled cardiologist who has more than 20 years of experience in healthcare industry. Maitreya Medicare Limited is a 125 bedded, Multi Superspeciality hospital incorporated in 2019 based out in Surat City, Gujarat, providing ultimate secondary and tertiary healthcare services at affordable charges. In 2019, the Company commissioned their first commercial operations at Surat Hospital, in Gujarat. It expanded for B Wing and converted into 125 beds from 100 beds in 2021.The Hospitals core specialities are Cardiology, Urology, Oncology, Laparoscopic Surgery, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Spine Surgery, Nephrology including Dialysis, Gastroenterology, Gastrointestinal surgery, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Oncosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery including joint replacements and Arthroscopic surgeries, Gynecology & High-Risk Obstetrics, Hepatocellular Billary Surgery, Critical Care Medicine etc.Their heal
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Maitreya Medicare Ltd share price today?

The Maitreya Medicare Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹336.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Maitreya Medicare Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maitreya Medicare Ltd is ₹228.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Maitreya Medicare Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Maitreya Medicare Ltd is 85.71 and 9.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Maitreya Medicare Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maitreya Medicare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maitreya Medicare Ltd is ₹111 and ₹400 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Maitreya Medicare Ltd?

Maitreya Medicare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 183.20%, 6 Month at 147.55%, 3 Month at -6.94% and 1 Month at 11.32%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Maitreya Medicare Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Maitreya Medicare Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.11 %
Institutions - 0.41 %
Public - 26.48 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Maitreya Medicare Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.