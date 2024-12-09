|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|9 Dec 2024
|28 Nov 2024
|Redemption Non-Convertible CumulativeRedeemable Preference Shares Maitreya Medicare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Maitreya Medicare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 28, 2024 for approval of financial result for half year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Maitreya Medicare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 07, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Maitreya Medicare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Maitreya Medicare Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024) Maitreya Medicare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
