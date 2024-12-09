Board Meeting 9 Dec 2024 28 Nov 2024

Redemption Non-Convertible CumulativeRedeemable Preference Shares Maitreya Medicare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/12/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Maitreya Medicare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 28, 2024 for approval of financial result for half year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Maitreya Medicare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 07, 2024.

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Maitreya Medicare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024