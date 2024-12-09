iifl-logo-icon 1
Maitreya Medicare Ltd Board Meeting

333.95
(-0.30%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Maitreya CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Dec 202428 Nov 2024
Redemption Non-Convertible CumulativeRedeemable Preference Shares Maitreya Medicare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/12/2024)
Board Meeting28 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Maitreya Medicare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 28, 2024 for approval of financial result for half year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Maitreya Medicare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 07, 2024.
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Maitreya Medicare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Maitreya Medicare Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024) Maitreya Medicare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

