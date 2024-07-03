Maitreya Medicare Ltd Summary

Maitreya Medicare Ltd was originally incorporated as Maitreya Medicare Private Limited at Surat Gujarat, vide a Certificate of Incorporation dated March 28, 2019, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre (CRC). Thereafter, name of the Company was changed from Maitreya Medicare Private Limited to Maitreya Medicare Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to change of name was issued by the RoC on March 30, 2023. The Company is engaged into providing healthcare services and products. The Company was founded by Dr. Narendra Singh Tanwar, an eminent and highly skilled cardiologist who has more than 20 years of experience in healthcare industry. Maitreya Medicare Limited is a 125 bedded, Multi Superspeciality hospital incorporated in 2019 based out in Surat City, Gujarat, providing ultimate secondary and tertiary healthcare services at affordable charges. In 2019, the Company commissioned their first commercial operations at Surat Hospital, in Gujarat. It expanded for B Wing and converted into 125 beds from 100 beds in 2021.The Hospitals core specialities are Cardiology, Urology, Oncology, Laparoscopic Surgery, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Spine Surgery, Nephrology including Dialysis, Gastroenterology, Gastrointestinal surgery, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Oncosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery including joint replacements and Arthroscopic surgeries, Gynecology & High-Risk Obstetrics, Hepatocellular Billary Surgery, Critical Care Medicine etc.Their healthcare facilities consist of advanced technology and doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals follow treatment protocols that match acceptable standards. The hospital boasts of one of its kind premier Cathlab, two modular superspeciality operation theatres with laminar air flow and HEPA filters, well equipped 20 bedded Intensive Care Units (ICU) with ECMO and CRRT and excellent support services like Pathology and Radiology including CT scan. This unit has the potential to expand further by 75 beds to make it 200 bed structure with quaternary care facilities like Organ Transplants, Robotics in near future.The Company is proposing an Initial Public Offer of 22,00,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.