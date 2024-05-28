To the Members of MAITREYA MEDICARE LIMITED

Formerly known as MAITREYA MEDICARE PRIVATE LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

1. We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of Maitreya Medicare Limited (Formerly known as Maitreya Medicare Private Limited), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of profit and loss, statement of cash flows for the period then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

2. The management and Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the act) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that are operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

4. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements, that give a true and fair view, in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys management and Board of Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Opinion

6. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, its profit/oss and its cash flows for the period ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

7. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order report as per this order.

8. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we further report that:

a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) in our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the applicable Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014.

e) on the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we report as under with respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014:

i. The Company does not have any legal pending court litigations which would impact its financial position; except cases under the consumer court filed by patients against various insurance companies in which company is co-accuse. (Please see Notes No. 31.24 to the Balance Sheet)

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise;

iii. There has not been an occasion in case of the Company during the period under report to transfer any sums to the Investor Education and Protection Fund. The question of delay in transferring such sums does not arise.

h) The company, has used such accounting software for maintaining its books of account which:

i. Has a built-in Feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and

ii. The audit trail has operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software and

iii. The audit trail feature has not been tampering with.

iv. The audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

FOR SAHERWALA & CO CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FRN 108969W

PLACE: SURAT DATE: 28.05.2024

ESMAYEEL O. SAHERWALA PARTNER M. No.122386 UDIN:24122386BKENEU7098

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Maitreya Medicare Limited (Formerly known as Maitreya Medicare Private Limited), on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024.

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment of the company have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no immovable properties held in the name of company. Accordingly, clause 3(i)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year and hence not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder during the year.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate in relation to the size of the company and nature of its business. As informed to us, the discrepancies were noticed on such verification between the physical stock and the books records were not material.

(b) The company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees (at any point of time during the year), in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets; therefore submission of quarterly returns or statements by the company with such banks or financial institutions arises. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable;

(iii) During the year the company has made investments in OHM MRI Private Limited to the tune of Rs. 45,10,000/- and which is shown under the Investment at cost in the Balance Sheet. During the year company has granted to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates, loans or advances in the nature of loans or any guarantee or security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. However, Companies has granted Loan to the WOS to the tune of Rs. 56,50,000/- during the year under consideration and to the tune of Rs. 30,00,000/- in the earlier year and which was carried forward in the current year also. During the year under consideration companies has granted Loan to the subsidiary partnership firm namely Tulip Health Check to the tune of Rs. 1,50,80,000/-.

According to the information and explanation given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest; Schedule of repayment of the principal amount and the payment of the interest have not been stipulated and hence we are unable to comment as to whether receipt of the principal amount and the interest is regular or not.

(iv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has complied with requirements of section 185 and 186 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees or security made by it during the year under audit subject to above point no. (v).

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits under the directives of the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder, where applicable. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

(vi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act for any of the services rendered by the company. Accordingly, the clause vi of the order is not applicable;

(vii) (a) The Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no dues in respect of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanation given to us, There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

(ix) (a) In our opinion, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year;

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination we report that the Company is not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination the amount of loan is not diverted and utilized for the purpose for which it is borrowed;

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination, funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes;

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures;

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year in the form of Equity shares of Rs. 1,81,60,000/- i.e. 1816000 share of Rs. 10 face value;

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has made initial public offer of Equity shares and the requirement of section 42 and Section 62 of the companies act, 2013 have been complied with and according to information and explanations given to us, the amount raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the Management and based on our examination of the books and records of the Company and in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India, no material case of frauds by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year;

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year;

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the company.

(xii) Company is not a Nidhi company, accordingly provisions of the Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that all transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the Accounting Standards and the Companies Act, 2013.

(xiv) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination, the company with the size and nature of its business is required to have an internal audit system.

(b) Company has internal audit system and has appointed internal auditor for the same, however till November 2023 internal auditor has covered only pharmacy department and billing department of the hospital, from December internal auditors has covered whole system of the Company and has issued audit report, we have considered the said report.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination, we are of the opinion that the company has not entered in to any non-cash transactions specified under section 192 of the Act with directors or persons connected with directors during the year and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, accordingly the provisions of clause 3(xvi) of the Order are not applicable;

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted we are of opinion that the company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and the immediately preceding financial year;

(xviii) There has not been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year, and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is incapable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The provisions of Section 135 towards corporate social responsibility are applicable on the company during the year under consideration. Accordingly, Company has applied the required amount of CSR limits as prescribed us/. 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

(xxi) The reporting under clause (xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

FOR SAHERWALA & CO

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

FRN 108969W

PLACE: SURAT

DATE: 28/05/2024

ESMAYEEL O. SAHERWALA

PARTNER

M. No. 122386

UDIN:24122386BKENEU7098

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF MAITREYA MEDICARE LIMITED Formerly known as MAITREYA MEDICARE PRIVATE LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of MAITREYA MEDICARE LIMITED Formerly known as MAITREYA MEDICARE PRIVATE LIMITED (the Company) as of 31-Mar- 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence I/we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31-Mar-2024.

FOR SAHERWALA & CO

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

FRN 108969W

PLACE: SURAT DATE: 28/05/2024

(ESMAYEEL O SAHERWALA)

PARTNER

M. No. 122386

UDIN: 24122386BKENEU7098