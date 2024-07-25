iifl-logo-icon 1
Aprameya Engineering Ltd Share Price

121.05
(4.90%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:35 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open119.3
  • Day's High121.1
  • 52 Wk High122.95
  • Prev. Close115.4
  • Day's Low117.6
  • 52 Wk Low 55
  • Turnover (lac)45.99
  • P/E63.41
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS1.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)230.48
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Aprameya Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

119.3

Prev. Close

115.4

Turnover(Lac.)

45.99

Day's High

121.1

Day's Low

117.6

52 Week's High

122.95

52 Week's Low

55

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

230.48

P/E

63.41

EPS

1.82

Divi. Yield

0

Aprameya Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Aprameya Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Aprameya Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

Sep-2024Jul-2024Sep-2022
Sep-2024Jul-2024Sep-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.52%

Non-Promoter- 7.84%

Institutions: 7.84%

Non-Institutions: 18.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aprameya Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14

14

7

4.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.37

5.92

7.45

0

Net Worth

23.37

19.92

14.45

4.34

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Aprameya Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,178.35

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,298.35

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.05

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

856.85

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,089.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aprameya Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aprameya Engineering Ltd

Summary

Aprameya Engineering Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name and style of M/s. Aprameya Engineering pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated September 05, 2003, registered as on August 13, 2004 at Ahmedabad. Subsequently, Company incorporated pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated December 28, 2021 issued by the Registrar of Companies, following the conversion of Partnership Firm M/s. Aprameya Engineering to a Private Limited Company. Further, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and its name was changed from Aprameya Engineering Private Limited to Aprameya Engineering Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion dated May 12, 2022, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in the business of installation, set up & maintenance of Intensive Care Units (ICU), Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU), Pediatric Intensive Care Units (PICU), Operation Theatre, dialysis centres and prefabricated structure ward in the hospitals and medical care centres on turnkey basis along with supply of high value healthcare equipment and diagnostic equipment to private hospitals, Government hospitals and medical practitioners. Their portfolio in products and services is classified into two different segments i.e. setting up of healthcare infrastructure within the hospitals and medical care centres and dealing in high value medical equipment.The Company provide need based medical equipment to hospitals, medi
Company FAQs

What is the Aprameya Engineering Ltd share price today?

The Aprameya Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹121.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aprameya Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aprameya Engineering Ltd is ₹230.48 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aprameya Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aprameya Engineering Ltd is 63.41 and 4.18 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aprameya Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aprameya Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aprameya Engineering Ltd is ₹55 and ₹122.95 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aprameya Engineering Ltd?

Aprameya Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 60.12%, 3 Month at 101.75% and 1 Month at 42.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aprameya Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aprameya Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.53 %
Institutions - 7.85 %
Public - 18.62 %

