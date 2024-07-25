Summary

Aprameya Engineering Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name and style of M/s. Aprameya Engineering pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated September 05, 2003, registered as on August 13, 2004 at Ahmedabad. Subsequently, Company incorporated pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated December 28, 2021 issued by the Registrar of Companies, following the conversion of Partnership Firm M/s. Aprameya Engineering to a Private Limited Company. Further, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and its name was changed from Aprameya Engineering Private Limited to Aprameya Engineering Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion dated May 12, 2022, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in the business of installation, set up & maintenance of Intensive Care Units (ICU), Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU), Pediatric Intensive Care Units (PICU), Operation Theatre, dialysis centres and prefabricated structure ward in the hospitals and medical care centres on turnkey basis along with supply of high value healthcare equipment and diagnostic equipment to private hospitals, Government hospitals and medical practitioners. Their portfolio in products and services is classified into two different segments i.e. setting up of healthcare infrastructure within the hospitals and medical care centres and dealing in high value medical equipment.The Company provide need based medical equipment to hospitals, medi

Read More