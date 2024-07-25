Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹119.3
Prev. Close₹115.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹45.99
Day's High₹121.1
Day's Low₹117.6
52 Week's High₹122.95
52 Week's Low₹55
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)230.48
P/E63.41
EPS1.82
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14
14
7
4.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.37
5.92
7.45
0
Net Worth
23.37
19.92
14.45
4.34
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,178.35
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,298.35
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.05
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
856.85
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,089.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Aprameya Engineering Ltd
Summary
Aprameya Engineering Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name and style of M/s. Aprameya Engineering pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated September 05, 2003, registered as on August 13, 2004 at Ahmedabad. Subsequently, Company incorporated pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated December 28, 2021 issued by the Registrar of Companies, following the conversion of Partnership Firm M/s. Aprameya Engineering to a Private Limited Company. Further, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and its name was changed from Aprameya Engineering Private Limited to Aprameya Engineering Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion dated May 12, 2022, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in the business of installation, set up & maintenance of Intensive Care Units (ICU), Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU), Pediatric Intensive Care Units (PICU), Operation Theatre, dialysis centres and prefabricated structure ward in the hospitals and medical care centres on turnkey basis along with supply of high value healthcare equipment and diagnostic equipment to private hospitals, Government hospitals and medical practitioners. Their portfolio in products and services is classified into two different segments i.e. setting up of healthcare infrastructure within the hospitals and medical care centres and dealing in high value medical equipment.The Company provide need based medical equipment to hospitals, medi
The Aprameya Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹121.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aprameya Engineering Ltd is ₹230.48 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aprameya Engineering Ltd is 63.41 and 4.18 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aprameya Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aprameya Engineering Ltd is ₹55 and ₹122.95 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Aprameya Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 60.12%, 3 Month at 101.75% and 1 Month at 42.41%.
