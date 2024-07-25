Aprameya Engineering Ltd Summary

Aprameya Engineering Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm in the name and style of M/s. Aprameya Engineering pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated September 05, 2003, registered as on August 13, 2004 at Ahmedabad. Subsequently, Company incorporated pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated December 28, 2021 issued by the Registrar of Companies, following the conversion of Partnership Firm M/s. Aprameya Engineering to a Private Limited Company. Further, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and its name was changed from Aprameya Engineering Private Limited to Aprameya Engineering Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion dated May 12, 2022, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in the business of installation, set up & maintenance of Intensive Care Units (ICU), Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU), Pediatric Intensive Care Units (PICU), Operation Theatre, dialysis centres and prefabricated structure ward in the hospitals and medical care centres on turnkey basis along with supply of high value healthcare equipment and diagnostic equipment to private hospitals, Government hospitals and medical practitioners. Their portfolio in products and services is classified into two different segments i.e. setting up of healthcare infrastructure within the hospitals and medical care centres and dealing in high value medical equipment.The Company provide need based medical equipment to hospitals, medical practitioners, and diagnostic service providers, including patient monitoring systems, cardiology devices, respiratory management systems and radiology/ imaging systems. Some of the major critical care products as supplied by them include Harmonic ultrasonic surgical instruments, patient monitoring systems, ventilator (NIV), ABG machine, integrated electro-surgical units and anesthesia delivery systems etc. The medical and healthcare infrastructure solution of the Company include designing & installation of modular & prefabricated operation theatre & ICU, operating rooms & intensive care pendants, LED operating lights & OT tables, high care hospital beds, setting up of medical gas pipeline solutions, high value equipment like ventilators, multipara patient monitoring system, critical care equipment, diagnostic equipment, CSSD equipment and setting up of mini laboratories within the ICUs. The Company started the business as a Partnership Firm on September 05, 2003 and grew the business with delivering healthcare solutions focused on cost effectiveness and improved accessibility.In 2004, the Firm entered a distributorship agreement with Johnson & Johnson Private Limited. It further entered into an agreement with Alan Electronic System Private Limited for completing the Market of ELSY 360 series Diathermy Equipment being manufactured by them.In 2009, it signed an agreement with Karl Storz Endoscopy India Private Limited for supplying of medical equipment to the Rajasthan Government.The Company started business of setting up of ICUs and operation theatres in 2020, and have since then completed the installation of around 2000 critical care beds including ICUs, NICUs, PICUs and modular operation theatre across the State of Rajasthan. These healthcare infrastructure projects have been undertaken for different government hospital namely Dr. S N Medical College - Jodhpur, Government Medical College - Kota, RMSCL - Jaipur, RNT Medical College - Udaipur and SMS Medical College - Jaipur. In 2022, the Company started work related to installation and setting up of Minilabs for ICU/OT/PICU/NICU. Further, during the year 2024, the Company has undertaken setting up, and commissioning of 175 dialysis centres across Government Hospitals in Rajasthan.The Company raised equity funds from public through IPO by issuing 50,40,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 29.23 Crore in July, 2024.