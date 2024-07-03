iifl-logo-icon 1
Unihealth Consultancy Ltd Share Price

141
(-1.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open142
  • Day's High144
  • 52 Wk High178
  • Prev. Close143
  • Day's Low140.2
  • 52 Wk Low 109
  • Turnover (lac)16.92
  • P/E72.59
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS1.97
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)217.14
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Unihealth Consultancy Ltd Corporate Action

10 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Unihealth Hospitals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Unihealth Hospitals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:22 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.93%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 31.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price
Share Price

Unihealth Consultancy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

15.4

1.39

1.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

49.07

11.28

5.17

Net Worth

64.47

12.67

6.51

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

48.75

43.93

36.83

26.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

48.75

43.93

36.83

26.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.6

2.1

1.09

2.43

Unihealth Consultancy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,178.35

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,298.35

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.05

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

856.85

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,089.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Unihealth Consultancy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Unihealth Consultancy Ltd

Summary

Unihealth Consultancy Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company under the name Unihealth Consultancy Private Limited, Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on February 26, 2010. The Company status changed to Public Limited, and its name was changed to Unihealth Consultancy Limited dated April 26, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Unihealth Consultancy Limited is the Holding Company of the Group providing healthcare consultancy and management services. The Company facilitates medical value travel for patients travelling from various countries into Middle East and Africa to India for advanced medical care services. The Company is a healthcare service provider based out of Mumbai, India having operational presence in multiple countries across the African continent. The business segments include Medical Centres, Hospitals, Consultancy Services, Distribution of Pharmaceutical & Medical Consumable Products and Medical Value Travel.Company is promoted by first generation entrepreneurs, Dr. Anurag Shah and Dr. Akshay Parmar, both being medical professionals, having completed their M.B.B.S from KJ Somaiya Medical College and Research Centre, Mumbai, in 2010. In 2011, the Company established the International Patient Division in Pune. Thereafter, during the year, Unihealth Center for Cosmetic Surgery and Beauty Clinic was commissioned at Aamby Valley City. In 2012, Company ventured into the Healthcare Consultancy Servic
Company FAQs

What is the Unihealth Hospitals Ltd share price today?

The Unihealth Hospitals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹141 today.

What is the Market Cap of Unihealth Hospitals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Unihealth Hospitals Ltd is ₹217.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Unihealth Hospitals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Unihealth Hospitals Ltd is 72.59 and 3.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Unihealth Hospitals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Unihealth Hospitals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Unihealth Hospitals Ltd is ₹109 and ₹178 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Unihealth Hospitals Ltd?

Unihealth Hospitals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 10.00%, 6 Month at 17.99%, 3 Month at -7.74% and 1 Month at -8.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Unihealth Hospitals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Unihealth Hospitals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.93 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 31.05 %

