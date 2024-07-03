Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹142
Prev. Close₹143
Turnover(Lac.)₹16.92
Day's High₹144
Day's Low₹140.2
52 Week's High₹178
52 Week's Low₹109
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)217.14
P/E72.59
EPS1.97
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
15.4
1.39
1.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
49.07
11.28
5.17
Net Worth
64.47
12.67
6.51
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
48.75
43.93
36.83
26.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
48.75
43.93
36.83
26.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.6
2.1
1.09
2.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,178.35
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,298.35
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.05
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
856.85
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,089.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Unihealth Consultancy Ltd
Summary
Unihealth Consultancy Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company under the name Unihealth Consultancy Private Limited, Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on February 26, 2010. The Company status changed to Public Limited, and its name was changed to Unihealth Consultancy Limited dated April 26, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Unihealth Consultancy Limited is the Holding Company of the Group providing healthcare consultancy and management services. The Company facilitates medical value travel for patients travelling from various countries into Middle East and Africa to India for advanced medical care services. The Company is a healthcare service provider based out of Mumbai, India having operational presence in multiple countries across the African continent. The business segments include Medical Centres, Hospitals, Consultancy Services, Distribution of Pharmaceutical & Medical Consumable Products and Medical Value Travel.Company is promoted by first generation entrepreneurs, Dr. Anurag Shah and Dr. Akshay Parmar, both being medical professionals, having completed their M.B.B.S from KJ Somaiya Medical College and Research Centre, Mumbai, in 2010. In 2011, the Company established the International Patient Division in Pune. Thereafter, during the year, Unihealth Center for Cosmetic Surgery and Beauty Clinic was commissioned at Aamby Valley City. In 2012, Company ventured into the Healthcare Consultancy Servic
Read More
The Unihealth Hospitals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹141 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Unihealth Hospitals Ltd is ₹217.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Unihealth Hospitals Ltd is 72.59 and 3.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Unihealth Hospitals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Unihealth Hospitals Ltd is ₹109 and ₹178 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Unihealth Hospitals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 10.00%, 6 Month at 17.99%, 3 Month at -7.74% and 1 Month at -8.60%.
