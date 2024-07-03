Summary

Unihealth Consultancy Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company under the name Unihealth Consultancy Private Limited, Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on February 26, 2010. The Company status changed to Public Limited, and its name was changed to Unihealth Consultancy Limited dated April 26, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Unihealth Consultancy Limited is the Holding Company of the Group providing healthcare consultancy and management services. The Company facilitates medical value travel for patients travelling from various countries into Middle East and Africa to India for advanced medical care services. The Company is a healthcare service provider based out of Mumbai, India having operational presence in multiple countries across the African continent. The business segments include Medical Centres, Hospitals, Consultancy Services, Distribution of Pharmaceutical & Medical Consumable Products and Medical Value Travel.Company is promoted by first generation entrepreneurs, Dr. Anurag Shah and Dr. Akshay Parmar, both being medical professionals, having completed their M.B.B.S from KJ Somaiya Medical College and Research Centre, Mumbai, in 2010. In 2011, the Company established the International Patient Division in Pune. Thereafter, during the year, Unihealth Center for Cosmetic Surgery and Beauty Clinic was commissioned at Aamby Valley City. In 2012, Company ventured into the Healthcare Consultancy Servic

Read More