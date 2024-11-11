iifl-logo-icon 1
Unihealth Consul CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Unihealth Consultancy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting5 Jul 20245 Jul 2024
Unihealth Consultancy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 05, 2024.
Board Meeting23 May 202414 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Unihealth Consultancy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 23, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting6 May 20246 May 2024
Unihealth Consultancy Limited has informed the Exchange about Change in Company Secretary/Compliance Officer Unihealth Consultancy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation for approval of the proposal for incorporation of the Companys Subsidiary in India by its Board of Directors at meeting held on May 06, 2024.
Board Meeting4 Mar 20244 Mar 2024
Unihealth Consultancy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation for approval of the proposal for incorporation of the Companys Wholly owned Subsidiary Company in Mauritius by its Board of Directors at meeting dated March 04, 2024.

Unihealth Consul: Related News

No Record Found

