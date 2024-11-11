|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Unihealth Consultancy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Jul 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|Unihealth Consultancy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 05, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Unihealth Consultancy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 23, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|Unihealth Consultancy Limited has informed the Exchange about Change in Company Secretary/Compliance Officer Unihealth Consultancy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation for approval of the proposal for incorporation of the Companys Subsidiary in India by its Board of Directors at meeting held on May 06, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|4 Mar 2024
|4 Mar 2024
|Unihealth Consultancy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Intimation for approval of the proposal for incorporation of the Companys Wholly owned Subsidiary Company in Mauritius by its Board of Directors at meeting dated March 04, 2024.
