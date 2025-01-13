Unihealth Consultancy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
15.4
1.39
1.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
49.07
11.28
5.17
Net Worth
64.47
12.67
6.51
Minority Interest
Debt
3.3
12.08
11.6
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0
Total Liabilities
67.78
24.75
18.11
Fixed Assets
3.09
1.42
1.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
18.37
6.34
6.15
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0.23
0
Networking Capital
19.66
16.73
10.31
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.61
0.62
2.1
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
17.76
16.71
8.62
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
-0.03
-0.04
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.68
-0.57
-0.37
Cash
26.64
0.04
0.15
Total Assets
67.78
24.76
18.11
