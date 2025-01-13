iifl-logo-icon 1
Unihealth Consultancy Ltd Balance Sheet

139.05
(-4.76%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:54:33 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

15.4

1.39

1.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

49.07

11.28

5.17

Net Worth

64.47

12.67

6.51

Minority Interest

Debt

3.3

12.08

11.6

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0

0

Total Liabilities

67.78

24.75

18.11

Fixed Assets

3.09

1.42

1.5

Intangible Assets

Investments

18.37

6.34

6.15

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.02

0.23

0

Networking Capital

19.66

16.73

10.31

Inventories

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

2.61

0.62

2.1

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

17.76

16.71

8.62

Sundry Creditors

-0.03

-0.03

-0.04

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.68

-0.57

-0.37

Cash

26.64

0.04

0.15

Total Assets

67.78

24.76

18.11

