Unihealth Consultancy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 12, 2024 Unihealth Consultancy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 12, 2024. Further, the company has submitted the Exchange a copy of Srutinizers report along with voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/09/2024)