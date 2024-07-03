Unihealth Consultancy Ltd Summary

Unihealth Consultancy Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company under the name Unihealth Consultancy Private Limited, Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on February 26, 2010. The Company status changed to Public Limited, and its name was changed to Unihealth Consultancy Limited dated April 26, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Unihealth Consultancy Limited is the Holding Company of the Group providing healthcare consultancy and management services. The Company facilitates medical value travel for patients travelling from various countries into Middle East and Africa to India for advanced medical care services. The Company is a healthcare service provider based out of Mumbai, India having operational presence in multiple countries across the African continent. The business segments include Medical Centres, Hospitals, Consultancy Services, Distribution of Pharmaceutical & Medical Consumable Products and Medical Value Travel.Company is promoted by first generation entrepreneurs, Dr. Anurag Shah and Dr. Akshay Parmar, both being medical professionals, having completed their M.B.B.S from KJ Somaiya Medical College and Research Centre, Mumbai, in 2010. In 2011, the Company established the International Patient Division in Pune. Thereafter, during the year, Unihealth Center for Cosmetic Surgery and Beauty Clinic was commissioned at Aamby Valley City. In 2012, Company ventured into the Healthcare Consultancy Services with its first project being introduced as Equipment Planning & Procurement Services.In 2013, Ethiopian Airlines Enterprises got into collaboration with Company to provide medical travel facilitation services representing as its partner. The Company entered into Mozambique in 2014 and was registered as its 100% subsidiary in UAE to provide consultancy services. In 2015, it earmarked investments and acquired Biohealth Limited to set up radiology and dialysis centers in Tanzania. Thereafter, in 2017, it commissioned UMC Victoria Hospital in Kampala by taking over the assets of the erstwhile Kadic Hospital & UMC Zhahir Hospital in Kano (Nigeria). In 2018, the state-of-art 70 bed facility was commissioned in Kampala (Uganda), opposite the existing UMC Victoria Hospital.Under the flagship UMC Hospitals brand, Unihealth operate a combined capacity of 200 operational hospital beds across two multi-speciality facilities i.e. UMC Victoria Hospital in Kampala, Uganda, having a bed-strength of 120 beds and UMC Zhahir Hospital in Kano, Nigeria have a bed strength of 80 beds. In addition to these, it further operate Unihealth Medical Centre a dialysis facility, in Mwanza, Tanzania.Presently , the Company is providing Project Management Consultancy Services to set up a 300+ bedded Health City in Undri, Pune (Maharashtra, India) for PHRC Lifespaces Organization along with a few other healthcare consultancy projects in Kenya and Angola.The Company made an Initial Public Offer of 42,84,000 Fresh Issue of Equity Shares, each with a face value of Rs 10/- each by raising funds aggregating to Rs 56.54 Crore in September, 2023.The Company incorporated Unihealth Holdings Limited as its Wholly owned subsidiary in Mauritius on May 07, 2024 and UMC Hospitals Private Limited as a subsidiary in India on May, 22, 2024.