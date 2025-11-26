No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
8.42
0.13
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
6.39
9.3
Net Worth
14.81
9.43
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
8.37
7.46
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
8.37
7.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.04
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,157.15
|162.29
|1,12,527.34
|160.42
|0.13
|736.62
|87.36
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,329.2
|75.18
|1,05,382.65
|419.9
|0.17
|2,356.1
|647.83
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
920.15
|375.57
|69,467.47
|125.09
|0.11
|455.81
|121.53
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
NH
1,956.9
|86.09
|39,991.37
|137.88
|0.23
|1,019.17
|113.49
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
ASTERDM
659.65
|101.17
|34,177.85
|104.61
|0.73
|681.81
|84.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Ketan Jayantilal Jain
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sanket Vinod Jain
Independent Director
Aayush Kamleshbhai Shah
Independent Director
Shilpa Ajay Bhatia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Soniya Nilesh Mahajan
1 GF Plot 217 Ambavat Bhavan,
N.M.Joshi Marg Delisle Road,
Maharashtra - 400013
Tel: 022 4971 0036
Website: http://www.pcdiagnostics.in
Email: investors@pcdiagnostics.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Invicta Diagnostic Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.