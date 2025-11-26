iifl-logo

Invicta Diagnostic Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Invicta Diagnostic Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Invicta Diagnostic Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

26 Nov, 2025|02:40 PM
Aug-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 100.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 100.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share PriceShare Price

Invicta Diagnostic Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024

Equity Capital

8.42

0.13

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

6.39

9.3

Net Worth

14.81

9.43

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

8.37

7.46

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

8.37

7.46

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.04

0

Invicta Diagnostic Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,157.15

162.291,12,527.34160.420.13736.6287.36

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,329.2

75.181,05,382.65419.90.172,356.1647.83

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

920.15

375.5769,467.47125.090.11455.81121.53

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd

NH

1,956.9

86.0939,991.37137.880.231,019.17113.49

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd

ASTERDM

659.65

101.1734,177.85104.610.73681.8184.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Invicta Diagnostic Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Ketan Jayantilal Jain

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sanket Vinod Jain

Independent Director

Aayush Kamleshbhai Shah

Independent Director

Shilpa Ajay Bhatia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Soniya Nilesh Mahajan

Registered Office

1 GF Plot 217 Ambavat Bhavan,

N.M.Joshi Marg Delisle Road,

Maharashtra - 400013

Tel: 022 4971 0036

Website: http://www.pcdiagnostics.in

Email: investors@pcdiagnostics.in

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Reports by Invicta Diagnostic Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Invicta Diagnostic Ltd share price today?

The Invicta Diagnostic Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Invicta Diagnostic Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Invicta Diagnostic Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 26 Nov ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Invicta Diagnostic Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Invicta Diagnostic Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 26 Nov ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Invicta Diagnostic Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Invicta Diagnostic Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Invicta Diagnostic Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 26 Nov ‘25

What is the CAGR of Invicta Diagnostic Ltd?

Invicta Diagnostic Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Invicta Diagnostic Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Invicta Diagnostic Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

