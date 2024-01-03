Invicta Diagnostic Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
8.42
0.13
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
6.39
9.3
Net Worth
14.81
9.43
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.57
0.59
Total Liabilities
15.38
10.02
Fixed Assets
3.85
4.59
Intangible Assets
Investments
8
4.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
2.73
0.34
Inventories
0.36
0.29
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.39
0.71
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.09
0.38
Sundry Creditors
-0.28
-0.75
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.83
-0.29
Cash
0.8
0.89
Total Assets
15.38
10.02
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.