Invicta Diagnostic Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024

Equity Capital

8.42

0.13

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

6.39

9.3

Net Worth

14.81

9.43

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.57

0.59

Total Liabilities

15.38

10.02

Fixed Assets

3.85

4.59

Intangible Assets

Investments

8

4.2

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

Networking Capital

2.73

0.34

Inventories

0.36

0.29

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

2.39

0.71

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.09

0.38

Sundry Creditors

-0.28

-0.75

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.83

-0.29

Cash

0.8

0.89

Total Assets

15.38

10.02

