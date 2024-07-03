iifl-logo-icon 1
Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd Share Price

1,387.85
(-1.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:54:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,405.3
  • Day's High1,429.9
  • 52 Wk High1,584.25
  • Prev. Close1,402.15
  • Day's Low1,370.55
  • 52 Wk Low 970
  • Turnover (lac)229.21
  • P/E81.91
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value381.86
  • EPS17.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,036.28
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.02%

Foreign: 38.02%

Indian: 14.41%

Non-Promoter- 31.55%

Institutions: 31.55%

Non-Institutions: 16.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

45.26

4.11

3.85

0.1

Preference Capital

0

663.61

618.99

517.11

Reserves

1,581.15

-83.99

-71.64

-30.78

Net Worth

1,626.41

583.73

551.2

486.43

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

3,922.31

3,300.21

2,522.07

1,779.74

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,922.31

3,300.21

2,522.07

1,779.74

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

14.41

5.51

4.48

3.93

Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd

Summary

Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd was incorporated as Entero Healthcare Solutions Private Limited pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated January 10, 2018, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre, under the administrative control of the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana at New Delhi. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public limited company pursuant to a special resolution passed in the annual general meeting of our Shareholders held on August 7, 2023, and consequently, the name of the Company was changed to Entero Healthcare Solutions Limited, and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated August 25, 2023, was issued by the RoC.The company, One of Indias largest and fastest growing healthcare products distribution platforms, was started with the vision to create an organized, pan-India, technology driven and integrated healthcare products distribution platform that can add value to the entire healthcare ecosystem. The company is amongst the top three healthcare products distributors in India in terms of revenue in Financial Year 2022, with a wide network reach across 495 districts through physical warehouses in 37 cities with retail pharmacies.
Company FAQs

What is the Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1387.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd is ₹6036.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd is 81.91 and 3.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd is ₹970 and ₹1584.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd?

Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 21.97%, 6 Month at 25.43%, 3 Month at 1.43% and 1 Month at 2.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.44 %
Institutions - 31.55 %
Public - 16.01 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

