Summary

Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd was incorporated as Entero Healthcare Solutions Private Limited pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated January 10, 2018, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre, under the administrative control of the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana at New Delhi. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public limited company pursuant to a special resolution passed in the annual general meeting of our Shareholders held on August 7, 2023, and consequently, the name of the Company was changed to Entero Healthcare Solutions Limited, and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated August 25, 2023, was issued by the RoC.The company, One of Indias largest and fastest growing healthcare products distribution platforms, was started with the vision to create an organized, pan-India, technology driven and integrated healthcare products distribution platform that can add value to the entire healthcare ecosystem. The company is amongst the top three healthcare products distributors in India in terms of revenue in Financial Year 2022, with a wide network reach across 495 districts through physical warehouses in 37 cities with retail pharmacies.

