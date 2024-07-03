Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRetail
Open₹1,405.3
Prev. Close₹1,402.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹229.21
Day's High₹1,429.9
Day's Low₹1,370.55
52 Week's High₹1,584.25
52 Week's Low₹970
Book Value₹381.86
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,036.28
P/E81.91
EPS17.11
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
45.26
4.11
3.85
0.1
Preference Capital
0
663.61
618.99
517.11
Reserves
1,581.15
-83.99
-71.64
-30.78
Net Worth
1,626.41
583.73
551.2
486.43
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
3,922.31
3,300.21
2,522.07
1,779.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,922.31
3,300.21
2,522.07
1,779.74
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.41
5.51
4.48
3.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd
Summary
Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd was incorporated as Entero Healthcare Solutions Private Limited pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated January 10, 2018, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre, under the administrative control of the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana at New Delhi. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public limited company pursuant to a special resolution passed in the annual general meeting of our Shareholders held on August 7, 2023, and consequently, the name of the Company was changed to Entero Healthcare Solutions Limited, and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated August 25, 2023, was issued by the RoC.The company, One of Indias largest and fastest growing healthcare products distribution platforms, was started with the vision to create an organized, pan-India, technology driven and integrated healthcare products distribution platform that can add value to the entire healthcare ecosystem. The company is amongst the top three healthcare products distributors in India in terms of revenue in Financial Year 2022, with a wide network reach across 495 districts through physical warehouses in 37 cities with retail pharmacies.
Read More
The Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1387.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd is ₹6036.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd is 81.91 and 3.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd is ₹970 and ₹1584.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 21.97%, 6 Month at 25.43%, 3 Month at 1.43% and 1 Month at 2.58%.
