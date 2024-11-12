iifl-logo-icon 1
Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd Board Meeting

Entero Healthcar CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 14, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Submission of outcome of Board Meeting held on August 02, 2024
Board Meeting28 Jun 202428 Jun 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on June 28, 2024 Entero Healthcare Solutions Limited (Entero) has informed the Exchange about acquisition of Devi Pharma Wellness Private Limited approved by the Board of Entero at its meeting held on June 28, 2024.
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Revised outcome due type error in Annexure E (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting6 May 20246 May 2024
The Board of Directors of Entero Healthcare Solutions Limited (Company) has approved, inter-alia, to execute the definitive agreements to acquire 80% paid-up equity share capital of Avenir Lifecare Pharma Private Limited (ALPPL) at their meeting held today i.e. 6th May 2024. The Board of Directors of Entero Healthcare Solutions Limited (Company) has approved, inter-alia, to execute the definitive agreement to acquire 80% paid up equity capital share capital of Avenir Lifecare Pharma Private Limited (ALPPL) at their meeting held on May 06, 2024.
Board Meeting8 Mar 202428 Feb 2024
Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Submission of Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 08, 2024 Acquisition of balance 12,00,000 Equity Shares (representing 15% paid up equity share capital) of Getwell Medicare Solution Private Limited, the subsidiary company, from the erstwhile promoters. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/03/2024)

