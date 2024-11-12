Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 14, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Submission of outcome of Board Meeting held on August 02, 2024

Board Meeting 28 Jun 2024 28 Jun 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on June 28, 2024 Entero Healthcare Solutions Limited (Entero) has informed the Exchange about acquisition of Devi Pharma Wellness Private Limited approved by the Board of Entero at its meeting held on June 28, 2024.

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Revised outcome due type error in Annexure E (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 6 May 2024

The Board of Directors of Entero Healthcare Solutions Limited (Company) has approved, inter-alia, to execute the definitive agreements to acquire 80% paid-up equity share capital of Avenir Lifecare Pharma Private Limited (ALPPL) at their meeting held today i.e. 6th May 2024. The Board of Directors of Entero Healthcare Solutions Limited (Company) has approved, inter-alia, to execute the definitive agreement to acquire 80% paid up equity capital share capital of Avenir Lifecare Pharma Private Limited (ALPPL) at their meeting held on May 06, 2024.

Board Meeting 8 Mar 2024 28 Feb 2024