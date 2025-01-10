iifl-logo-icon 1
Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

1,410.95
(-2.58%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:10 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

45.26

4.11

3.85

0.1

Preference Capital

0

663.61

618.99

517.11

Reserves

1,581.15

-83.99

-71.64

-30.78

Net Worth

1,626.41

583.73

551.2

486.43

Minority Interest

Debt

17.64

111.57

55.5

23.18

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.13

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1,644.18

695.3

606.7

509.61

Fixed Assets

34.44

40.65

51.47

52.43

Intangible Assets

Investments

40.54

40.64

39.43

38.71

Deferred Tax Asset Net

14.17

0

0

0

Networking Capital

762.69

536.83

427.56

351.84

Inventories

47.81

28.84

36.23

47.39

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

113.19

74.48

52.23

30.86

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

726.23

501.77

386.48

296.67

Sundry Creditors

-64.9

-55.75

-34.75

-12.94

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-59.64

-12.51

-12.63

-10.14

Cash

792.35

77.19

88.24

66.66

Total Assets

1,644.19

695.31

606.7

509.64

