Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
45.26
4.11
3.85
0.1
Preference Capital
0
663.61
618.99
517.11
Reserves
1,581.15
-83.99
-71.64
-30.78
Net Worth
1,626.41
583.73
551.2
486.43
Minority Interest
Debt
17.64
111.57
55.5
23.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.13
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,644.18
695.3
606.7
509.61
Fixed Assets
34.44
40.65
51.47
52.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
40.54
40.64
39.43
38.71
Deferred Tax Asset Net
14.17
0
0
0
Networking Capital
762.69
536.83
427.56
351.84
Inventories
47.81
28.84
36.23
47.39
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
113.19
74.48
52.23
30.86
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
726.23
501.77
386.48
296.67
Sundry Creditors
-64.9
-55.75
-34.75
-12.94
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-59.64
-12.51
-12.63
-10.14
Cash
792.35
77.19
88.24
66.66
Total Assets
1,644.19
695.31
606.7
509.64
