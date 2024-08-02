AGM 28/08/2024 Submission of outcome of Board Meeting held on August 02, 2024 Notice of 06th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 at 11: 30 AM through Video Conferencing (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024) Summary of proceedings of 6th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the FY 2023-24 held on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 Submission of consolidated report issued by Scrutinizer for 6th AGM held on 28th August, 2024 Submission of Voting results for the AGM held on Wednesday, 28th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024)