SectorHealthcare
Open₹54.95
Prev. Close₹51.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.69
Day's High₹54.95
Day's Low₹47.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)324.65
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
13.24
13.24
13.24
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
145.18
145.3
145.6
0.02
Net Worth
158.42
158.54
158.84
0.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.4
0.4
0.4
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.24
-0.15
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.39
-0.26
0.21
0.14
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.14
-0.14
0
Tax paid
0.27
0.07
-0.06
-0.07
Working capital
-0.25
-0.29
-2.87
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
Op profit growth
100.66
-133.71
-267.19
EBIT growth
46.68
-226.98
47.48
Net profit growth
-60.88
-301.82
103.15
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
546.52
502.79
463.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
546.52
502.79
463.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
4
4.3
6.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,178.35
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,298.35
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.05
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
856.85
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,089.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Harish Bahadur
Managing Director
Devlina Chakravarty
Independent Director
Ugar Sain Anand
Director
Neeraj Kanwar
Independent Director
Akshaykumar Chudasama
Independent Director
S Narayan
Independent Director
Sanjaya Baru
Chairman
Onkar S Kanwar
Company Secretary
Anuj Sood
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Artemis Global Life Sciences Ltd Merged
Summary
