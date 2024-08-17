iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Artemis Global Life Sciences Ltd Merged Share Price

49.05
(-4.01%)
Oct 23, 2019|03:27:25 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Artemis Global Life Sciences Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

54.95

Prev. Close

51.1

Turnover(Lac.)

2.69

Day's High

54.95

Day's Low

47.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

324.65

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Artemis Global Life Sciences Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Artemis Global Life Sciences Ltd((Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Artemis Global Life Sciences Ltd((Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:13 AM
Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.82%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.82%

Non-Promoter- 8.58%

Institutions: 8.58%

Non-Institutions: 21.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Artemis Global Life Sciences Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

13.24

13.24

13.24

0.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

145.18

145.3

145.6

0.02

Net Worth

158.42

158.54

158.84

0.12

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.4

0.4

0.4

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.24

-0.15

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.39

-0.26

0.21

0.14

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.14

-0.14

0

Tax paid

0.27

0.07

-0.06

-0.07

Working capital

-0.25

-0.29

-2.87

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

Op profit growth

100.66

-133.71

-267.19

EBIT growth

46.68

-226.98

47.48

Net profit growth

-60.88

-301.82

103.15

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

546.52

502.79

463.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

546.52

502.79

463.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

4

4.3

6.31

View Annually Results

Artemis Global Life Sciences Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,178.35

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,298.35

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.05

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

856.85

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,089.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Artemis Global Life Sciences Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Harish Bahadur

Managing Director

Devlina Chakravarty

Independent Director

Ugar Sain Anand

Director

Neeraj Kanwar

Independent Director

Akshaykumar Chudasama

Independent Director

S Narayan

Independent Director

Sanjaya Baru

Chairman

Onkar S Kanwar

Company Secretary

Anuj Sood

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Artemis Global Life Sciences Ltd Merged

Summary

No Record Found
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Artemis Global Life Sciences Ltd Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.