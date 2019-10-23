iifl-logo-icon 1
Artemis Global Life Sciences Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

49.05
(-4.01%)
Oct 23, 2019|03:27:25 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

13.24

13.24

13.24

0.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

145.18

145.3

145.6

0.02

Net Worth

158.42

158.54

158.84

0.12

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.13

0.32

0.24

0

Total Liabilities

158.55

158.86

159.08

0.12

Fixed Assets

1.62

1.77

1.92

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

159.91

159.91

159.91

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.28

0.19

0

0

Networking Capital

-3.26

-3.1

-3.26

-0.01

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0.11

0

0

Debtor Days

0

98.4

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.03

0.03

0.01

0.07

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-3.29

-3.24

-3.27

-0.08

Cash

0

0.09

0.52

0.13

Total Assets

158.55

158.86

159.09

0.12

