Artemis Global Life Sciences Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
13.24
13.24
13.24
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
145.18
145.3
145.6
0.02
Net Worth
158.42
158.54
158.84
0.12
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.13
0.32
0.24
0
Total Liabilities
158.55
158.86
159.08
0.12
Fixed Assets
1.62
1.77
1.92
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
159.91
159.91
159.91
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.28
0.19
0
0
Networking Capital
-3.26
-3.1
-3.26
-0.01
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.11
0
0
Debtor Days
0
98.4
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.03
0.03
0.01
0.07
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-3.29
-3.24
-3.27
-0.08
Cash
0
0.09
0.52
0.13
Total Assets
158.55
158.86
159.09
0.12
