Artemis Global Life Sciences Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.39
-0.26
0.21
0.14
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.14
-0.14
0
Tax paid
0.27
0.07
-0.06
-0.07
Working capital
-0.25
-0.29
-2.87
Other operating items
Operating
-0.51
-0.62
-2.86
Capital expenditure
0
0
2.08
Free cash flow
-0.51
-0.62
-0.78
Equity raised
290.59
291.19
158.61
Investing
0
0
159.91
Financing
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
290.07
290.57
317.73
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.