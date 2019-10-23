iifl-logo-icon 1
Artemis Global Life Sciences Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

49.05
(-4.01%)
Oct 23, 2019

QUICKLINKS FOR Artemis Global Life Sciences Ltd Merged

Artemis Global Life Sciences Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.39

-0.26

0.21

0.14

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.14

-0.14

0

Tax paid

0.27

0.07

-0.06

-0.07

Working capital

-0.25

-0.29

-2.87

Other operating items

Operating

-0.51

-0.62

-2.86

Capital expenditure

0

0

2.08

Free cash flow

-0.51

-0.62

-0.78

Equity raised

290.59

291.19

158.61

Investing

0

0

159.91

Financing

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

290.07

290.57

317.73

