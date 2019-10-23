Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.4
0.4
0.4
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.24
-0.15
0
0
As % of sales
60.88
37.86
0
0
Other costs
-0.4
-0.37
-0.04
-0.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
98.52
91.74
12.18
0
Operating profit
-0.24
-0.12
0.35
-0.21
OPM
-59.41
-29.6
87.81
0
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.14
-0.14
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0.35
Profit before tax
-0.39
-0.26
0.21
0.14
Taxes
0.27
0.07
-0.06
-0.07
Tax rate
-70.28
-29.53
-29.87
-49.09
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.11
-0.18
0.14
0.07
Exceptional items
0
-0.1
0
0
Net profit
-0.11
-0.29
0.14
0.07
yoy growth (%)
-60.88
-301.82
103.15
NPM
-28.65
-73.25
36.29
0
