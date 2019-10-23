iifl-logo-icon 1
Artemis Global Life Sciences Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

49.05
(-4.01%)
Oct 23, 2019

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.4

0.4

0.4

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.24

-0.15

0

0

As % of sales

60.88

37.86

0

0

Other costs

-0.4

-0.37

-0.04

-0.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

98.52

91.74

12.18

0

Operating profit

-0.24

-0.12

0.35

-0.21

OPM

-59.41

-29.6

87.81

0

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.14

-0.14

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0.35

Profit before tax

-0.39

-0.26

0.21

0.14

Taxes

0.27

0.07

-0.06

-0.07

Tax rate

-70.28

-29.53

-29.87

-49.09

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.11

-0.18

0.14

0.07

Exceptional items

0

-0.1

0

0

Net profit

-0.11

-0.29

0.14

0.07

yoy growth (%)

-60.88

-301.82

103.15

NPM

-28.65

-73.25

36.29

0

