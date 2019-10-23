Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.52
Op profit growth
15.18
EBIT growth
5.82
Net profit growth
-3.09
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.72
11.04
EBIT margin
8.83
9.06
Net profit margin
5.22
5.85
RoCE
11.69
RoNW
2.52
RoA
1.72
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
3.97
4.1
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
1.12
1.75
Book value per share
41.25
37.28
Valuation ratios
P/E
24.68
P/CEPS
86.82
P/B
2.37
EV/EBIDTA
11.48
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-24.64
-16.72
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
42.22
Inventory days
4.66
Creditor days
-53
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.71
-4.45
Net debt / equity
0.28
0.33
Net debt / op. profit
1.31
1.61
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-24.29
-25.93
Employee costs
-18.03
-17.55
Other costs
-45.95
-45.45
