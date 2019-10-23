iifl-logo-icon 1
Artemis Global Life Sciences Ltd Merged Key Ratios

49.05
(-4.01%)
Oct 23, 2019|03:27:25 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.52

Op profit growth

15.18

EBIT growth

5.82

Net profit growth

-3.09

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

11.72

11.04

EBIT margin

8.83

9.06

Net profit margin

5.22

5.85

RoCE

11.69

RoNW

2.52

RoA

1.72

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

3.97

4.1

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

1.12

1.75

Book value per share

41.25

37.28

Valuation ratios

P/E

24.68

P/CEPS

86.82

P/B

2.37

EV/EBIDTA

11.48

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-24.64

-16.72

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

42.22

Inventory days

4.66

Creditor days

-53

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-4.71

-4.45

Net debt / equity

0.28

0.33

Net debt / op. profit

1.31

1.61

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-24.29

-25.93

Employee costs

-18.03

-17.55

Other costs

-45.95

-45.45

Loading...

