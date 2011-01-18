TO THE MEMBERS OF ARTEMIS GLOBAL LIFE SCIENCES LIMITED

(Formerly known as PTL Projects Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS financial statements of ARTEMIS GLOBAL LIFE SCIENCES LIMITED (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 st March, 2019, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 st March, 2019, and its profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows and for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters

a) We draw attention to the Note No. 4 in the Notes to the financial statements regarding valuation of Preference Shares at cost due to the reason that this item will be eliminated upon consolidation with its subsidiary in the Consolidated Financial Statements. Therefore, the Preference Shares have been valued at cost.

b) We draw attention to the Note No. 13 in the Notes to the financial statements regarding outstanding liability of Rs. 323.29 lakhs. The amount was recognised as liability in terms of agreement dated 18.01.2011. The amount was subsequently disputed and the dispute was referred to arbitration. The arbitration proceedings are not progressing. The arbitration award is yet to be pronounced.

Information other than the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report of the Board of Directors including annexures to Boards Report but does not include the Standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. •

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a mannerthat achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the Consolidated Ind AS financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of the financial statements of such entities included in the Consolidated Ind AS financial statements of which we are the independent auditors. For the other entity included in the consolidated financial statements, which have been audited by other auditor, such other auditor remains responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audits carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A”, a statement on the matters specified in Paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. Asrequired by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other Comprehensive income), the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 st March, 2019 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 st March, 2019 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not paid/ provided for any managerial remuneration during the year.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which may impact its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For Anand Dua & Associates

Chartered Accountants

FRN:04263N

Sd/- (Anand Dua) Place: New Delhi Partner Dated : 08-05-2019 M. No:083503

Annexure “A” to the Independent Auditors Report

Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading “Report on other legal and regulatory requirements” of our Report of even date.

On the basis of the information and explanation given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

1. (a) The company has maintained proper records showing full including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets.

(b) As explained to us and as per information provided to us, fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fixed asset has been disposed of during the year and therefore does not affect the going concern assumption.

(c) As explained to us and as per information provided to us, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

2. The company did not have any inventory during the year. Therefore, clause (ii) of the order is not applicable on the company.

3. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the company has not granted any loan, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act. Thus, sub clause (a), (b) and (c) of the clause (iii) of the order are not applicable to the company.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security.

5. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the company has not accepted any deposits. Therefore, the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules framed there under, are not applicable to the company. No order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal.

6. Maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act is not applicable to the company.

7. In respect of Statutory Dues:

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities and there were no arrears of outstanding statutory dues as on 31 st March, 2019 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, there is no amounts payable in respect of income tax or sales tax or service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax or cess have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

8. Based on our audit procedures and on the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institution or bank or debenture holders.

9. The company has not raised any amount by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year.

10. According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

11. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the company has neither paid nor provided any managerial remuneration during the year.

12. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Nidhi company; therefore, clause (xii) of the order is not applicable.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, all the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with the sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Therefore, clause (xiv) of the order is not applicable.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them.

16. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For Anand Dua & Associates Chartered Accountants FRN: 04263N Sd/- (Anand Dua) Place: New Delhi Partner Dated : 08.05.2019 M. No:083503

Annexure “B” To the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Artemis Global Life Sciences Limited (Formerly known as PTL Projects Limited) (“the Company”) as of March 31,2019 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted my our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system overfinancial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2019, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.