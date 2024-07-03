iifl-logo-icon 1
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd Share Price

1,126.3
(1.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,118.45
  • Day's High1,162.2
  • 52 Wk High1,249.95
  • Prev. Close1,113.1
  • Day's Low1,100.45
  • 52 Wk Low 596.05
  • Turnover (lac)10,804.33
  • P/E90.85
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value70.32
  • EPS12.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11,559.16
  • Div. Yield0.09
No Records Found

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

1,118.45

Prev. Close

1,113.1

Turnover(Lac.)

10,804.33

Day's High

1,162.2

Day's Low

1,100.45

52 Week's High

1,249.95

52 Week's Low

596.05

Book Value

70.32

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11,559.16

P/E

90.85

EPS

12.24

Divi. Yield

0.09

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 30 Aug, 2024

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.91%

Non-Promoter- 41.59%

Institutions: 41.59%

Non-Institutions: 4.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.23

10.21

10.2

4.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

643.09

534.88

459.78

356.02

Net Worth

653.32

545.09

469.98

360.55

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

547.81

459.22

462.37

376.75

338.82

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

547.81

459.22

462.37

376.75

338.82

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

20.82

14.15

12.83

11.85

15.36

View Annually Results

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,178.35

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,298.35

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.05

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

856.85

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,089.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Sura Surendranath Reddy

Executive Director

Sunil Chandra Kondapally

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Geeta Reddy

Independent Non Exe. Director

C S N Murthy

Independent Non Exe. Director

DUVVURU NAGESHWAR REDDY

Independent Non Exe. Director

SEKHAR PRASAD SINGH

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manjula Anagani

Managing Director & CEO

Sura Suprita Reddy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hansraj Singh Rajput

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd

Summary

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Limited founded in 1981 by Dr. S. Surendranath Reddy was incorporated as Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Private Limited on 05 June 2002 as a Private Limited Company, which got subsequently, converted to a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Limited on 26 March 2021. The Company is the largest integrated diagnostic chain in South India, providing comprehensive, innovative and best-in-class diagnostic services, in a reliable, affordable and customer-centric manner. The Company is engaged in providing comprehensive range of diagnostic services spanning pathological investigations,basic and high-end radiology,nuclear medicine and related healthcare services. It has a chain of over 95 diagnostic centres spread across 15 cities that offer Laboratory Services, Radiology & Imaging Services, Cardiology Services, Neurology Services & Gastroenterology Services. Apart from these, it serves customers throughout Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with pathology and radiology services. During the FY2020,14,13,071, 0.001% Series A Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares have been converted into 1 fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each and 3005, 001% Series B Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares have been converted into 3,005 fully paid up Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each.During the year 2020-21,after getting the approval of shareholders at the EGM held on 22 March 2021,the company sub-divided the face value of equity sh
Company FAQs

What is the Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd share price today?

The Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1126.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd is ₹11559.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd is 90.85 and 15.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd is ₹596.05 and ₹1249.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd?

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.41%, 3 Years at 22.96%, 1 Year at 68.07%, 6 Month at 41.10%, 3 Month at 13.04% and 1 Month at -3.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.91 %
Institutions - 41.60 %
Public - 4.49 %

