SectorHealthcare
Open₹1,118.45
Prev. Close₹1,113.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹10,804.33
Day's High₹1,162.2
Day's Low₹1,100.45
52 Week's High₹1,249.95
52 Week's Low₹596.05
Book Value₹70.32
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11,559.16
P/E90.85
EPS12.24
Divi. Yield0.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.23
10.21
10.2
4.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
643.09
534.88
459.78
356.02
Net Worth
653.32
545.09
469.98
360.55
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
547.81
459.22
462.37
376.75
338.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
547.81
459.22
462.37
376.75
338.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
20.82
14.15
12.83
11.85
15.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,178.35
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,298.35
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.05
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
856.85
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,089.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Sura Surendranath Reddy
Executive Director
Sunil Chandra Kondapally
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Geeta Reddy
Independent Non Exe. Director
C S N Murthy
Independent Non Exe. Director
DUVVURU NAGESHWAR REDDY
Independent Non Exe. Director
SEKHAR PRASAD SINGH
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manjula Anagani
Managing Director & CEO
Sura Suprita Reddy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hansraj Singh Rajput
Reports by Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd
Summary
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Limited founded in 1981 by Dr. S. Surendranath Reddy was incorporated as Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Private Limited on 05 June 2002 as a Private Limited Company, which got subsequently, converted to a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Limited on 26 March 2021. The Company is the largest integrated diagnostic chain in South India, providing comprehensive, innovative and best-in-class diagnostic services, in a reliable, affordable and customer-centric manner. The Company is engaged in providing comprehensive range of diagnostic services spanning pathological investigations,basic and high-end radiology,nuclear medicine and related healthcare services. It has a chain of over 95 diagnostic centres spread across 15 cities that offer Laboratory Services, Radiology & Imaging Services, Cardiology Services, Neurology Services & Gastroenterology Services. Apart from these, it serves customers throughout Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with pathology and radiology services. During the FY2020,14,13,071, 0.001% Series A Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares have been converted into 1 fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each and 3005, 001% Series B Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares have been converted into 3,005 fully paid up Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each.During the year 2020-21,after getting the approval of shareholders at the EGM held on 22 March 2021,the company sub-divided the face value of equity sh
The Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1126.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd is ₹11559.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd is 90.85 and 15.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd is ₹596.05 and ₹1249.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.41%, 3 Years at 22.96%, 1 Year at 68.07%, 6 Month at 41.10%, 3 Month at 13.04% and 1 Month at -3.79%.
