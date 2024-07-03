Summary

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Limited founded in 1981 by Dr. S. Surendranath Reddy was incorporated as Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Private Limited on 05 June 2002 as a Private Limited Company, which got subsequently, converted to a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Limited on 26 March 2021. The Company is the largest integrated diagnostic chain in South India, providing comprehensive, innovative and best-in-class diagnostic services, in a reliable, affordable and customer-centric manner. The Company is engaged in providing comprehensive range of diagnostic services spanning pathological investigations,basic and high-end radiology,nuclear medicine and related healthcare services. It has a chain of over 95 diagnostic centres spread across 15 cities that offer Laboratory Services, Radiology & Imaging Services, Cardiology Services, Neurology Services & Gastroenterology Services. Apart from these, it serves customers throughout Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with pathology and radiology services. During the FY2020,14,13,071, 0.001% Series A Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares have been converted into 1 fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each and 3005, 001% Series B Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares have been converted into 3,005 fully paid up Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each.During the year 2020-21,after getting the approval of shareholders at the EGM held on 22 March 2021,the company sub-divided the face value of equity sh

