Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd Shareholding Pattern

1,230
(0.71%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

53.91%

53.92%

54.06%

54.87%

54.9%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

41.59%

41.57%

40.89%

39.77%

39.31%

Non-Institutions

4.49%

4.49%

5.04%

5.34%

5.77%

Total Non-Promoter

46.08%

46.07%

45.93%

45.12%

45.09%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.91%

Non-Promoter- 41.59%

Institutions: 41.59%

Non-Institutions: 4.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

