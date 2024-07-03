Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
392.6
338.23
346.17
264.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
392.6
338.23
346.17
264.74
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
17.57
9.63
9.64
7.64
Total Income
410.17
347.86
355.81
272.38
Total Expenditure
236.86
205.31
190.34
153.18
PBIDT
173.31
142.55
165.47
119.2
Interest
17.8
15.18
12.12
11.78
PBDT
155.51
127.37
153.36
107.42
Depreciation
40.7
50.36
37.41
37.9
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
25
19.79
31.24
20.54
Deferred Tax
3.86
-0.26
-2.07
-4.47
Reported Profit After Tax
85.96
57.48
86.78
53.44
Minority Interest After NP
0.59
0.34
0.82
0.38
Net Profit after Minority Interest
85.37
57.14
85.97
53.06
Extra-ordinary Items
-1.53
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
86.9
57.14
85.97
53.06
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.35
5.6
8.43
5.2
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.23
10.21
10.2
4.53
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
44.14
42.14
47.8
45.02
PBDTM(%)
39.61
37.65
44.3
40.57
PATM(%)
21.89
16.99
25.06
20.18
