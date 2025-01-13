Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.23
10.21
10.2
4.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
643.09
534.88
459.78
356.02
Net Worth
653.32
545.09
469.98
360.55
Minority Interest
Debt
250.19
247.56
182.83
136.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
13.4
4.51
0.95
0.86
Total Liabilities
916.91
797.16
653.76
497.98
Fixed Assets
591.05
544.85
397.89
269.99
Intangible Assets
Investments
253.63
143.87
59.11
32.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
15.36
12.21
9.22
6.67
Networking Capital
-5.13
-15.19
1.49
0.28
Inventories
4.41
1.93
4.1
2.5
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
12.84
8.85
9.49
6.64
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
36.23
31.45
45.92
27.18
Sundry Creditors
-33.66
-34.88
-36.84
-20.95
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-24.96
-22.54
-21.18
-15.08
Cash
62.01
111.43
186.06
188.55
Total Assets
916.91
797.17
653.77
498
