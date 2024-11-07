|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|27 Jul 2024
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024; and Other corporate matters. Please find enclosed herewith the Outcome of Board meeting held on Aug 05, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 May 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|Final Dividend & Audited Results Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. The standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024; 2. Recommend the dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024; and 3. Other corporate matters Outcome of Board meeting held on May 08, 2024. as per attachment Recommendation of Final Dividend of ?1/- per equity share i.e., 100% of the face value, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 Re-appointment of Whole-time Directors. Re-appointment of Cost Auditor for FY2024-25 Grant of 2,41,470 ESOPs under the Employee Stock Option Plan 2018 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023; and 2. Other corporate matters. As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.