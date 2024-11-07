Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 27 Jul 2024

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024; and Other corporate matters. Please find enclosed herewith the Outcome of Board meeting held on Aug 05, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

Final Dividend & Audited Results Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. The standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024; 2. Recommend the dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024; and 3. Other corporate matters Outcome of Board meeting held on May 08, 2024. as per attachment Recommendation of Final Dividend of ?1/- per equity share i.e., 100% of the face value, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 Re-appointment of Whole-time Directors. Re-appointment of Cost Auditor for FY2024-25 Grant of 2,41,470 ESOPs under the Employee Stock Option Plan 2018 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/05/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024