SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹401.6
Prev. Close₹401.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹290.86
Day's High₹412.35
Day's Low₹400
52 Week's High₹546.35
52 Week's Low₹378
Book Value₹120.25
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,144.48
P/E44.38
EPS9.07
Divi. Yield0.5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.64
10.64
10.64
0.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
609.78
558.66
479.19
244.15
Net Worth
620.42
569.3
489.83
244.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Revenue
300.79
228.91
yoy growth (%)
31.4
Raw materials
-62.9
-61.5
As % of sales
20.91
26.86
Employee costs
-31.4
-24.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
134.98
92.43
Depreciation
-21.96
-13.66
Tax paid
-34.32
-23.56
Working capital
120.7
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
31.4
Op profit growth
47.62
EBIT growth
46.29
Net profit growth
46.16
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
296.39
300.79
228.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
296.39
300.79
228.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
11.48
8.47
5.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjive Sehgal
Independent Director
Viresh Oberai
Independent Director
Sucharita Basu
Independent Director
Girish Paman Vanvari
Chief Finance Officer & CS
SANTOSH KUMAR AGRAWAL
Whole-time Director
Aryan Sehgal
Nominee
SURESH ESHWARA PRABHALA
Reports by Tarsons Products Ltd
Summary
Tarsons Products Limited was incorporated as Tarsons Products Private Limited on July 5, 1983. The Company was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Tarsons Products Limited on June 14, 2021.Tarsons is an Indian labware Company engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing of consumables, reusables and others (including benchtop equipment), used in various laboratories across research organizations, academia institutes, pharmaceutical companies, CROs, diagnostic companies and hospitals. The Company is also engaged in the manufacturing of wide range of quality labware products which helps scientific discovery and improve healthcare. Tarsons currently operate through five manufacturing facilities located in West Bengal. The Company cater to a diverse range of end customers across various sectors which include research organizations, academic institutions, pharmaceutical companies, CROs, diagnostic companies and hospitals and distribute the products to these end customers on a pan-India basis through authorized distributors. The Company has a subsidiary named Inlabro Pte. Ltd. established in Republic of Singapore.The Company commenced production of pipette tips in 1984. It started production of Centrifuge tubes in 1987. In 2002, the Company pioneered the first fully robotic clean room plant for manufacturing molecular biology consumables. Later on, it set up manufacturing facility expanding into production
Read More
The Tarsons Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹403.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tarsons Products Ltd is ₹2144.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tarsons Products Ltd is 44.38 and 3.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tarsons Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tarsons Products Ltd is ₹378 and ₹546.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tarsons Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -13.27%, 3 Years at -14.32%, 1 Year at -25.35%, 6 Month at -20.66%, 3 Month at -9.12% and 1 Month at -7.78%.
