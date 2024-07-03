iifl-logo-icon 1
Tarsons Products Ltd Share Price

403.05
(0.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open401.6
  • Day's High412.35
  • 52 Wk High546.35
  • Prev. Close401.6
  • Day's Low400
  • 52 Wk Low 378
  • Turnover (lac)290.86
  • P/E44.38
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value120.25
  • EPS9.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,144.48
  • Div. Yield0.5
Tarsons Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

401.6

Prev. Close

401.6

Turnover(Lac.)

290.86

Day's High

412.35

Day's Low

400

52 Week's High

546.35

52 Week's Low

378

Book Value

120.25

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,144.48

P/E

44.38

EPS

9.07

Divi. Yield

0.5

Tarsons Products Ltd Corporate Action

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

Tarsons Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Tarsons Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.30%

Non-Promoter- 8.24%

Institutions: 8.24%

Non-Institutions: 44.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tarsons Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.64

10.64

10.64

0.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

609.78

558.66

479.19

244.15

Net Worth

620.42

569.3

489.83

244.34

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Revenue

300.79

228.91

yoy growth (%)

31.4

Raw materials

-62.9

-61.5

As % of sales

20.91

26.86

Employee costs

-31.4

-24.43

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Profit before tax

134.98

92.43

Depreciation

-21.96

-13.66

Tax paid

-34.32

-23.56

Working capital

120.7

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

31.4

Op profit growth

47.62

EBIT growth

46.29

Net profit growth

46.16

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

296.39

300.79

228.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

296.39

300.79

228.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

11.48

8.47

5.38

Tarsons Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tarsons Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sanjive Sehgal

Independent Director

Viresh Oberai

Independent Director

Sucharita Basu

Independent Director

Girish Paman Vanvari

Chief Finance Officer & CS

SANTOSH KUMAR AGRAWAL

Whole-time Director

Aryan Sehgal

Nominee

SURESH ESHWARA PRABHALA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tarsons Products Ltd

Summary

Tarsons Products Limited was incorporated as Tarsons Products Private Limited on July 5, 1983. The Company was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Tarsons Products Limited on June 14, 2021.Tarsons is an Indian labware Company engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing of consumables, reusables and others (including benchtop equipment), used in various laboratories across research organizations, academia institutes, pharmaceutical companies, CROs, diagnostic companies and hospitals. The Company is also engaged in the manufacturing of wide range of quality labware products which helps scientific discovery and improve healthcare. Tarsons currently operate through five manufacturing facilities located in West Bengal. The Company cater to a diverse range of end customers across various sectors which include research organizations, academic institutions, pharmaceutical companies, CROs, diagnostic companies and hospitals and distribute the products to these end customers on a pan-India basis through authorized distributors. The Company has a subsidiary named Inlabro Pte. Ltd. established in Republic of Singapore.The Company commenced production of pipette tips in 1984. It started production of Centrifuge tubes in 1987. In 2002, the Company pioneered the first fully robotic clean room plant for manufacturing molecular biology consumables. Later on, it set up manufacturing facility expanding into production
Company FAQs

What is the Tarsons Products Ltd share price today?

The Tarsons Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹403.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tarsons Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tarsons Products Ltd is ₹2144.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tarsons Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tarsons Products Ltd is 44.38 and 3.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tarsons Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tarsons Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tarsons Products Ltd is ₹378 and ₹546.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tarsons Products Ltd?

Tarsons Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -13.27%, 3 Years at -14.32%, 1 Year at -25.35%, 6 Month at -20.66%, 3 Month at -9.12% and 1 Month at -7.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tarsons Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tarsons Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.31 %
Institutions - 8.25 %
Public - 44.45 %

