Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Financial Results for the Quarter & Half Year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Tarsons Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and Other business matters Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th June,2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 24 May 2024

Tarsons Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results and recommendation for dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 Board of Directors recommended Final Dividend for the FY ended 31st March, 2024 Audited Financial Results for the Year ended 31st March, 2024 Board of Directors approved re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor & Internal Auditor for the FY 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024