|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
31.4
Op profit growth
47.62
EBIT growth
46.29
Net profit growth
46.16
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
50.76
45.18
EBIT margin
46.27
41.56
Net profit margin
33.46
30.08
RoCE
34.9
RoNW
6.85
RoA
6.3
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
18.92
3,586.98
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
14.79
2,872
Book value per share
92.06
12,710.94
Valuation ratios
P/E
37.21
P/CEPS
47.6
P/B
7.64
EV/EBIDTA
22.84
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-25.42
-25.49
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
68.08
Inventory days
78.31
Creditor days
-24.06
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-33.01
-34.95
Net debt / equity
-0.13
0.12
Net debt / op. profit
-0.42
0.29
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-20.91
-26.86
Employee costs
-10.44
-10.67
Other costs
-17.88
-17.26
