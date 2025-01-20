iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tarsons Products Ltd Key Ratios

404.05
(1.13%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:08:48 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tarsons Products Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

31.4

Op profit growth

47.62

EBIT growth

46.29

Net profit growth

46.16

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

50.76

45.18

EBIT margin

46.27

41.56

Net profit margin

33.46

30.08

RoCE

34.9

RoNW

6.85

RoA

6.3

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

18.92

3,586.98

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

14.79

2,872

Book value per share

92.06

12,710.94

Valuation ratios

P/E

37.21

P/CEPS

47.6

P/B

7.64

EV/EBIDTA

22.84

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-25.42

-25.49

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

68.08

Inventory days

78.31

Creditor days

-24.06

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-33.01

-34.95

Net debt / equity

-0.13

0.12

Net debt / op. profit

-0.42

0.29

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-20.91

-26.86

Employee costs

-10.44

-10.67

Other costs

-17.88

-17.26

Tarsons Products : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Tarsons Products Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.