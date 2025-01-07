iifl-logo-icon 1
Tarsons Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

415.6
(3.11%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:20 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Tarsons Products Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Revenue

300.79

228.91

yoy growth (%)

31.4

Raw materials

-62.9

-61.5

As % of sales

20.91

26.86

Employee costs

-31.4

-24.43

As % of sales

10.44

10.67

Other costs

-53.78

-39.53

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.88

17.26

Operating profit

152.69

103.43

OPM

50.76

45.18

Depreciation

-21.96

-13.66

Interest expense

-4.21

-2.72

Other income

8.46

5.38

Profit before tax

134.98

92.43

Taxes

-34.32

-23.56

Tax rate

-25.42

-25.49

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

100.66

68.87

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

100.66

68.87

yoy growth (%)

46.16

NPM

33.46

30.08

