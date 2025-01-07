Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Revenue
300.79
228.91
yoy growth (%)
31.4
Raw materials
-62.9
-61.5
As % of sales
20.91
26.86
Employee costs
-31.4
-24.43
As % of sales
10.44
10.67
Other costs
-53.78
-39.53
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.88
17.26
Operating profit
152.69
103.43
OPM
50.76
45.18
Depreciation
-21.96
-13.66
Interest expense
-4.21
-2.72
Other income
8.46
5.38
Profit before tax
134.98
92.43
Taxes
-34.32
-23.56
Tax rate
-25.42
-25.49
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
100.66
68.87
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
100.66
68.87
yoy growth (%)
46.16
NPM
33.46
30.08
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.