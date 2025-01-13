Tarsons Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.64
10.64
10.64
0.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
609.78
558.66
479.19
244.15
Net Worth
620.42
569.3
489.83
244.34
Minority Interest
Debt
256.67
110.69
21.67
33.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.17
5.54
4.68
3.66
Total Liabilities
883.26
685.53
516.18
281.5
Fixed Assets
518.83
343.82
221.04
142.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.06
0.12
0.32
0.38
Networking Capital
353.85
281.63
209
135.47
Inventories
105.34
114.37
82.37
46.7
Inventory Days
99.95
74.46
Sundry Debtors
71.79
65.8
65.18
47.04
Debtor Days
79.09
75
Other Current Assets
247.73
141.73
89.82
56.56
Sundry Creditors
-32.8
-22.09
-13.15
-6.38
Creditor Days
15.95
10.17
Other Current Liabilities
-38.21
-18.18
-15.22
-8.45
Cash
9.54
59.97
85.82
3.15
Total Assets
883.28
685.54
516.18
281.51
