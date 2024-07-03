Tarsons Products Ltd Summary

Tarsons Products Limited was incorporated as Tarsons Products Private Limited on July 5, 1983. The Company was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Tarsons Products Limited on June 14, 2021.Tarsons is an Indian labware Company engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing of consumables, reusables and others (including benchtop equipment), used in various laboratories across research organizations, academia institutes, pharmaceutical companies, CROs, diagnostic companies and hospitals. The Company is also engaged in the manufacturing of wide range of quality labware products which helps scientific discovery and improve healthcare. Tarsons currently operate through five manufacturing facilities located in West Bengal. The Company cater to a diverse range of end customers across various sectors which include research organizations, academic institutions, pharmaceutical companies, CROs, diagnostic companies and hospitals and distribute the products to these end customers on a pan-India basis through authorized distributors. The Company has a subsidiary named Inlabro Pte. Ltd. established in Republic of Singapore.The Company commenced production of pipette tips in 1984. It started production of Centrifuge tubes in 1987. In 2002, the Company pioneered the first fully robotic clean room plant for manufacturing molecular biology consumables. Later on, it set up manufacturing facility expanding into production of fully automatic centrifuge tubes, and cryogenic vials in Dhulagarh in 2012. It established line for PCR products at Jangalpur in 2019. The Company acquired land in Panchla and in Amta for developing and expanding its capacity in 2021-22.In November 2021, the Company made an Initial Public Offering (IPO) of 15,465,861 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 2 each of the Company aggregating to Rs 1023.54 Crore, comprising of a Fresh Issue of 2,265,861 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 149.70 Crore and an Offer for Sale of 13,200,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 873.84 Crore. The allotted shares were listed on the BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India(NSE) on 26 November, 2021.On 20th December, 2023, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Tarsons Life Science Pte Ltd., made a strategic acquisition of Nerbe R & D GmbH and Nerbe plus GmbH & Co. KG in Hamburg, Germany with complete ownership/ control with effect from 1st January, 2024.