|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 May 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|2
|100
|Final
|Recommended final dividend of 100% (i.e., ? 2.00/- per share) on fully paid-up equity share of ? 2/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The Board of Directors have fixed Friday, 20 September, 2024 as the record date for the purpose of payment of the final dividend of the Financial Year 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
