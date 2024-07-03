Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹129.77
Prev. Close₹128.88
Turnover(Lac.)₹316.52
Day's High₹129.77
Day's Low₹121.75
52 Week's High₹169.3
52 Week's Low₹82.95
Book Value₹37.91
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,670.53
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.81
21.81
14.54
49.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
823.57
831.64
461.44
352.01
Net Worth
845.38
853.45
475.98
401.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
11.84
13.47
14.41
625.25
yoy growth (%)
-12.12
-6.49
-97.69
15.03
Raw materials
0
0
0
-153.7
As % of sales
0
0
0
24.58
Employee costs
-17.46
-15.28
-14.59
-58.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-36.24
-27.95
-25.93
230.26
Depreciation
-4.39
-4.34
-4.16
-21.3
Tax paid
0
5.32
12.18
-71.83
Working capital
-73.46
43.42
-154.2
81.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.12
-6.49
-97.69
15.03
Op profit growth
19.95
-13.37
-115.13
40.86
EBIT growth
31.61
6.86
-110.81
42.32
Net profit growth
60.16
64.55
-108.68
28.3
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
11.69
13.54
11.84
13.48
14.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11.69
13.54
11.84
13.48
14.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
28.59
14.45
5.32
7.75
14.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,153.2
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,429.15
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
719
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
862.2
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,070
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & CEO
Venkateswarlu Jasti
Whole-time Director
Sudha Rani Jasti
Non Executive Director
Seyed E Hasnain
Independent Director
Santanu Mukherjee
Independent Director
J A S Padmaja
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shrenik Soni
Independent Director
V Sambasiva Rao
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Suven Life Sciences Limited (Formerly known as Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd) was incorporated in March, 1989. The Company changed its name from Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited to Suven Life Sciences Limited in September, 2003. Promoted by Sudharani Jasti and Venkateswarlu Jasti, the Company began operations in 1989 as specialty chemicals provider.The Company is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Suven has a wholly owned subsidiary, Suven Neurosciences, Inc., USA, focused on clinical development activities of Suven molecules from phase 2, Proof-of-Concept (POC) studies.The Company is in the business of Contract Research And Manufacturing Services (CRAMS), catering to the needs of global life science industry and fine chemical majors. Suvens CRAMS provide innovative process research and development, supplies to clinical trials, rapid response pilot scale manufacture, dedicated commercial manufacturing on an exclusive basis. The services include Custom Synthesis, Process R&D, Scale Up and Contract Manufacturing of intermediates, APIs and formulations. Suven Life Sciences has graduated from contract research to Collaborative Research transitioning from project-based transactions into relationship-based business.In March 1995, SPL came out with a public issue of 9.8 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 40 aggregating Rs 4.9 cr to part-finance the
The Suven Life Sciences Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹122.46 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suven Life Sciences Ltd is ₹2670.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Suven Life Sciences Ltd is 0 and 3.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suven Life Sciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suven Life Sciences Ltd is ₹82.95 and ₹169.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Suven Life Sciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.05%, 3 Years at 16.27%, 1 Year at 39.78%, 6 Month at 21.38%, 3 Month at -9.14% and 1 Month at -4.55%.
