Summary

Suven Life Sciences Limited (Formerly known as Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd) was incorporated in March, 1989. The Company changed its name from Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited to Suven Life Sciences Limited in September, 2003. Promoted by Sudharani Jasti and Venkateswarlu Jasti, the Company began operations in 1989 as specialty chemicals provider.The Company is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Suven has a wholly owned subsidiary, Suven Neurosciences, Inc., USA, focused on clinical development activities of Suven molecules from phase 2, Proof-of-Concept (POC) studies.The Company is in the business of Contract Research And Manufacturing Services (CRAMS), catering to the needs of global life science industry and fine chemical majors. Suvens CRAMS provide innovative process research and development, supplies to clinical trials, rapid response pilot scale manufacture, dedicated commercial manufacturing on an exclusive basis. The services include Custom Synthesis, Process R&D, Scale Up and Contract Manufacturing of intermediates, APIs and formulations. Suven Life Sciences has graduated from contract research to Collaborative Research transitioning from project-based transactions into relationship-based business.In March 1995, SPL came out with a public issue of 9.8 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 40 aggregating Rs 4.9 cr to part-finance the

