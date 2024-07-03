iifl-logo-icon 1
Suven Life Sciences Ltd Share Price

122.46
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open129.77
  • Day's High129.77
  • 52 Wk High169.3
  • Prev. Close128.88
  • Day's Low121.75
  • 52 Wk Low 82.95
  • Turnover (lac)316.52
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value37.91
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,670.53
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Suven Life Sciences Ltd Corporate Action

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 May, 2024

Suven Life Sciences Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Suven Life Sciences Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.26%

Non-Promoter- 1.39%

Institutions: 1.39%

Non-Institutions: 28.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Suven Life Sciences Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.81

21.81

14.54

49.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

823.57

831.64

461.44

352.01

Net Worth

845.38

853.45

475.98

401.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

11.84

13.47

14.41

625.25

yoy growth (%)

-12.12

-6.49

-97.69

15.03

Raw materials

0

0

0

-153.7

As % of sales

0

0

0

24.58

Employee costs

-17.46

-15.28

-14.59

-58.73

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-36.24

-27.95

-25.93

230.26

Depreciation

-4.39

-4.34

-4.16

-21.3

Tax paid

0

5.32

12.18

-71.83

Working capital

-73.46

43.42

-154.2

81.51

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.12

-6.49

-97.69

15.03

Op profit growth

19.95

-13.37

-115.13

40.86

EBIT growth

31.61

6.86

-110.81

42.32

Net profit growth

60.16

64.55

-108.68

28.3

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

11.69

13.54

11.84

13.48

14.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

11.69

13.54

11.84

13.48

14.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

28.59

14.45

5.32

7.75

14.04

Suven Life Sciences Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,153.2

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,429.15

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

719

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

862.2

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,070

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Suven Life Sciences Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & CEO

Venkateswarlu Jasti

Whole-time Director

Sudha Rani Jasti

Non Executive Director

Seyed E Hasnain

Independent Director

Santanu Mukherjee

Independent Director

J A S Padmaja

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shrenik Soni

Independent Director

V Sambasiva Rao

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Suven Life Sciences Ltd

Summary

Suven Life Sciences Limited (Formerly known as Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd) was incorporated in March, 1989. The Company changed its name from Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited to Suven Life Sciences Limited in September, 2003. Promoted by Sudharani Jasti and Venkateswarlu Jasti, the Company began operations in 1989 as specialty chemicals provider.The Company is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Suven has a wholly owned subsidiary, Suven Neurosciences, Inc., USA, focused on clinical development activities of Suven molecules from phase 2, Proof-of-Concept (POC) studies.The Company is in the business of Contract Research And Manufacturing Services (CRAMS), catering to the needs of global life science industry and fine chemical majors. Suvens CRAMS provide innovative process research and development, supplies to clinical trials, rapid response pilot scale manufacture, dedicated commercial manufacturing on an exclusive basis. The services include Custom Synthesis, Process R&D, Scale Up and Contract Manufacturing of intermediates, APIs and formulations. Suven Life Sciences has graduated from contract research to Collaborative Research transitioning from project-based transactions into relationship-based business.In March 1995, SPL came out with a public issue of 9.8 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 40 aggregating Rs 4.9 cr to part-finance the
Company FAQs

What is the Suven Life Sciences Ltd share price today?

The Suven Life Sciences Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹122.46 today.

What is the Market Cap of Suven Life Sciences Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suven Life Sciences Ltd is ₹2670.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Suven Life Sciences Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Suven Life Sciences Ltd is 0 and 3.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Suven Life Sciences Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suven Life Sciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suven Life Sciences Ltd is ₹82.95 and ₹169.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Suven Life Sciences Ltd?

Suven Life Sciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.05%, 3 Years at 16.27%, 1 Year at 39.78%, 6 Month at 21.38%, 3 Month at -9.14% and 1 Month at -4.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Suven Life Sciences Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Suven Life Sciences Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.27 %
Institutions - 1.39 %
Public - 28.34 %



IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

