|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consider and approve among other things inter alia and take on record: Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Financial results for quarter & half-year ended 30/09/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to above subject pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please note that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 05th August 2024 at 12:00 p.m. to consider among other matters inter alia and approve the following matter(s): The Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company under Ind AS for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and related matters. Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated financial results for quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 May 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to above subject, pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, the 6th May, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. at the Registered Office, SDE Serene Chambers, 6th Floor, Road No 5, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad - 500034 of the Company, to consider, among other matters, inter alia, and approve the following matter(s): The Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company under Ind AS for the fourth quarter and for the year ended March 31, 2024 and related matters Please further note that TRADING WINDOW for dealing in the securities of the company is already closed from 01st April, 2024 as per PIT Code of the Company. Trading window will be opened from 9th May, 2024. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting Re-appointment of Managing Director Annual General Meeting & Closure of Register of Members & Share Transfer Books (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company under Ind AS for the quarter ended December 31 2023 and other business matters. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of Suven Life Sciences Limited at its meeting held today i.e., January 30, 2024, has inter alia, transacted the following businesses: - Appointment of Dr. Vajja Sambasiva Rao as Non-Executive Additional Independent Director of the Company and noting of resignation of Shri Gopalakrishna Muddusetty as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Outcome of the Board Meeting Q3 Results FY 2023-24 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.