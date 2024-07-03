Suven Life Sciences Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
9.31
10.93
7.62
11.92
5.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9.31
10.93
7.62
11.92
5.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
24.3
8.85
5.2
6.43
11.04
Total Income
33.61
19.77
12.82
18.35
16.79
Total Expenditure
107.02
105.29
110.3
70.41
96.4
PBIDT
-73.41
-85.52
-97.47
-52.05
-79.61
Interest
0.13
0.24
0.43
0.57
0.32
PBDT
-73.54
-85.75
-97.91
-52.63
-79.93
Depreciation
4.99
4.87
3.29
3.28
3.12
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
-5.37
-14.38
Reported Profit After Tax
-78.54
-90.62
-101.2
-50.54
-68.66
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-78.54
-90.62
-101.2
-50.54
-68.66
Extra-ordinary Items
7.46
6
3.72
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-86
-96.62
-104.92
-50.54
-68.66
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.6
-5.46
-7.51
-3.97
-5.39
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
21.81
21.81
12.73
12.73
12.73
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-788.5
-782.43
-1,279.13
-436.66
-1,384.52
PBDTM(%)
-789.9
-784.53
-1,284.9
-441.52
-1,390.08
PATM(%)
-843.6
-829.09
-1,328.08
-423.99
-1,194.08
