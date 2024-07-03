iifl-logo-icon 1
Suven Life Sciences Ltd Nine Monthly Results

140.94
(11.52%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

9.31

10.93

7.62

11.92

5.75

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9.31

10.93

7.62

11.92

5.75

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

24.3

8.85

5.2

6.43

11.04

Total Income

33.61

19.77

12.82

18.35

16.79

Total Expenditure

107.02

105.29

110.3

70.41

96.4

PBIDT

-73.41

-85.52

-97.47

-52.05

-79.61

Interest

0.13

0.24

0.43

0.57

0.32

PBDT

-73.54

-85.75

-97.91

-52.63

-79.93

Depreciation

4.99

4.87

3.29

3.28

3.12

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

-5.37

-14.38

Reported Profit After Tax

-78.54

-90.62

-101.2

-50.54

-68.66

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-78.54

-90.62

-101.2

-50.54

-68.66

Extra-ordinary Items

7.46

6

3.72

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-86

-96.62

-104.92

-50.54

-68.66

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-3.6

-5.46

-7.51

-3.97

-5.39

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

21.81

21.81

12.73

12.73

12.73

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-788.5

-782.43

-1,279.13

-436.66

-1,384.52

PBDTM(%)

-789.9

-784.53

-1,284.9

-441.52

-1,390.08

PATM(%)

-843.6

-829.09

-1,328.08

-423.99

-1,194.08

Suven Life Scie.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Suven Life Sciences Ltd

