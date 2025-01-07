Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
11.84
13.47
14.41
625.25
yoy growth (%)
-12.12
-6.49
-97.69
15.03
Raw materials
0
0
0
-153.7
As % of sales
0
0
0
24.58
Employee costs
-17.46
-15.28
-14.59
-58.73
As % of sales
147.44
113.4
101.25
9.39
Other costs
-31.02
-28.74
-35.08
-179.9
As % of sales (Other Cost)
261.92
213.23
243.38
28.77
Operating profit
-36.64
-30.54
-35.26
232.91
OPM
-309.36
-226.63
-244.63
37.25
Depreciation
-4.39
-4.34
-4.16
-21.3
Interest expense
-0.53
-0.81
-0.54
-4.61
Other income
5.31
7.75
14.03
23.27
Profit before tax
-36.24
-27.95
-25.93
230.26
Taxes
0
5.32
12.18
-71.83
Tax rate
0
-19.04
-46.97
-31.19
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-36.24
-22.63
-13.75
158.42
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-36.24
-22.63
-13.75
158.42
yoy growth (%)
60.16
64.55
-108.68
28.3
NPM
-306.04
-167.91
-95.41
25.33
