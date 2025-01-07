iifl-logo-icon 1
Suven Life Sciences Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

11.84

13.47

14.41

625.25

yoy growth (%)

-12.12

-6.49

-97.69

15.03

Raw materials

0

0

0

-153.7

As % of sales

0

0

0

24.58

Employee costs

-17.46

-15.28

-14.59

-58.73

As % of sales

147.44

113.4

101.25

9.39

Other costs

-31.02

-28.74

-35.08

-179.9

As % of sales (Other Cost)

261.92

213.23

243.38

28.77

Operating profit

-36.64

-30.54

-35.26

232.91

OPM

-309.36

-226.63

-244.63

37.25

Depreciation

-4.39

-4.34

-4.16

-21.3

Interest expense

-0.53

-0.81

-0.54

-4.61

Other income

5.31

7.75

14.03

23.27

Profit before tax

-36.24

-27.95

-25.93

230.26

Taxes

0

5.32

12.18

-71.83

Tax rate

0

-19.04

-46.97

-31.19

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-36.24

-22.63

-13.75

158.42

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-36.24

-22.63

-13.75

158.42

yoy growth (%)

60.16

64.55

-108.68

28.3

NPM

-306.04

-167.91

-95.41

25.33

