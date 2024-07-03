Suven Life Sciences Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2.57
1.01
2.39
2.45
3.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.57
1.01
2.39
2.45
3.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.04
4.01
4.28
6.07
12.6
Total Income
6.61
5.01
6.67
8.52
15.66
Total Expenditure
54.78
31.54
32.67
48.64
26.57
PBIDT
-48.17
-26.53
-26
-40.13
-10.91
Interest
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.04
0.04
PBDT
-48.19
-26.55
-26.03
-40.16
-10.95
Depreciation
1.46
1.49
1.51
1.6
1.73
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
-1
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-49.64
-28.04
-26.54
-41.76
-12.68
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-49.64
-28.04
-26.54
-41.76
-12.68
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
7.46
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-49.64
-28.04
-26.54
-41.76
-20.14
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.27
-1.29
-1.22
-1.92
-0.58
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
21.81
21.81
21.81
21.81
21.81
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-1,874.31
-2,626.73
-1,087.86
-1,637.95
-356.53
PBDTM(%)
-1,875.09
-2,628.71
-1,089.12
-1,639.18
-357.84
PATM(%)
-1,931.51
-2,776.23
-1,110.46
-1,704.48
-414.37
