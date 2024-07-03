iifl-logo-icon 1
Suven Life Sciences Ltd Quarterly Results

126
(2.89%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

2.57

1.01

2.39

2.45

3.06

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.57

1.01

2.39

2.45

3.06

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.04

4.01

4.28

6.07

12.6

Total Income

6.61

5.01

6.67

8.52

15.66

Total Expenditure

54.78

31.54

32.67

48.64

26.57

PBIDT

-48.17

-26.53

-26

-40.13

-10.91

Interest

0.02

0.02

0.03

0.04

0.04

PBDT

-48.19

-26.55

-26.03

-40.16

-10.95

Depreciation

1.46

1.49

1.51

1.6

1.73

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

-1

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-49.64

-28.04

-26.54

-41.76

-12.68

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-49.64

-28.04

-26.54

-41.76

-12.68

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

7.46

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-49.64

-28.04

-26.54

-41.76

-20.14

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.27

-1.29

-1.22

-1.92

-0.58

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

21.81

21.81

21.81

21.81

21.81

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-1,874.31

-2,626.73

-1,087.86

-1,637.95

-356.53

PBDTM(%)

-1,875.09

-2,628.71

-1,089.12

-1,639.18

-357.84

PATM(%)

-1,931.51

-2,776.23

-1,110.46

-1,704.48

-414.37

