Suven Life Sciences Ltd Key Ratios

135
(-0.65%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:49:52 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Suven Life Sciences Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.12

-6.49

-97.69

15.03

Op profit growth

52.85

-30.8

-158.38

53.54

EBIT growth

58.44

-27.57

-152.88

55.45

Net profit growth

69.08

-23.42

-176.17

41.86

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-1,033.31

-594.03

-802.77

31.69

EBIT margin

-1,025.51

-568.75

-734.31

32.01

Net profit margin

-1,029.98

-535.31

-653.62

19.78

RoCE

-114.51

-56.99

-20.87

24.34

RoNW

-29.87

-14.35

-5.17

4.31

RoA

-28.75

-13.41

-4.64

3.76

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-8.39

-5.67

-7.4

9.72

Dividend per share

0

0

0

1.5

Cash EPS

-8.69

-6.01

-7.72

8.04

Book value per share

6.61

8.48

11.26

60.29

Valuation ratios

P/E

-10.18

-11.44

-2.66

0.8

P/CEPS

-9.83

-10.79

-2.55

0.96

P/B

12.92

7.64

1.75

0.12

EV/EBIDTA

-11.49

-11.81

-2.58

9.67

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

18.57

Tax payout

0

-6.87

-11.45

-36.74

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

47.14

54.56

807.87

31.33

Inventory days

2.46

1.89

1,765.78

67.71

Creditor days

-8.86

-19.39

-90.27

-42.02

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

229.13

94.02

191.96

-43.25

Net debt / equity

-0.02

-0.38

-0.06

0

Net debt / op. profit

0.01

0.52

0.07

0.02

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

-24.58

Employee costs

-177.47

-137.46

-120.77

-9.79

Other costs

-955.83

-556.57

-781.99

-33.92

