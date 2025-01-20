Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.12
-6.49
-97.69
15.03
Op profit growth
52.85
-30.8
-158.38
53.54
EBIT growth
58.44
-27.57
-152.88
55.45
Net profit growth
69.08
-23.42
-176.17
41.86
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-1,033.31
-594.03
-802.77
31.69
EBIT margin
-1,025.51
-568.75
-734.31
32.01
Net profit margin
-1,029.98
-535.31
-653.62
19.78
RoCE
-114.51
-56.99
-20.87
24.34
RoNW
-29.87
-14.35
-5.17
4.31
RoA
-28.75
-13.41
-4.64
3.76
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-8.39
-5.67
-7.4
9.72
Dividend per share
0
0
0
1.5
Cash EPS
-8.69
-6.01
-7.72
8.04
Book value per share
6.61
8.48
11.26
60.29
Valuation ratios
P/E
-10.18
-11.44
-2.66
0.8
P/CEPS
-9.83
-10.79
-2.55
0.96
P/B
12.92
7.64
1.75
0.12
EV/EBIDTA
-11.49
-11.81
-2.58
9.67
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
18.57
Tax payout
0
-6.87
-11.45
-36.74
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
47.14
54.56
807.87
31.33
Inventory days
2.46
1.89
1,765.78
67.71
Creditor days
-8.86
-19.39
-90.27
-42.02
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
229.13
94.02
191.96
-43.25
Net debt / equity
-0.02
-0.38
-0.06
0
Net debt / op. profit
0.01
0.52
0.07
0.02
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
-24.58
Employee costs
-177.47
-137.46
-120.77
-9.79
Other costs
-955.83
-556.57
-781.99
-33.92
