Suven Life Sciences Ltd Cash Flow Statement

122.46
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Suven Life Scie. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-36.24

-27.95

-25.93

230.26

Depreciation

-4.39

-4.34

-4.16

-21.3

Tax paid

0

5.32

12.18

-71.83

Working capital

-73.46

43.42

-154.2

81.51

Other operating items

Operating

-114.1

16.44

-172.12

218.62

Capital expenditure

14.8

-9.55

-298.36

26.77

Free cash flow

-99.3

6.89

-470.48

245.39

Equity raised

888.42

786.51

1,242.67

1,433.43

Investing

130.74

53.25

-139.16

15.05

Financing

7.97

10.77

-21.64

-30.22

Dividends paid

0

0

0

19.09

Net in cash

927.83

857.42

611.39

1,682.75

