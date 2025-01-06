Suven Life Sciences Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-36.24
-27.95
-25.93
230.26
Depreciation
-4.39
-4.34
-4.16
-21.3
Tax paid
0
5.32
12.18
-71.83
Working capital
-73.46
43.42
-154.2
81.51
Other operating items
Operating
-114.1
16.44
-172.12
218.62
Capital expenditure
14.8
-9.55
-298.36
26.77
Free cash flow
-99.3
6.89
-470.48
245.39
Equity raised
888.42
786.51
1,242.67
1,433.43
Investing
130.74
53.25
-139.16
15.05
Financing
7.97
10.77
-21.64
-30.22
Dividends paid
0
0
0
19.09
Net in cash
927.83
857.42
611.39
1,682.75
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.