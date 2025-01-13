Suven Life Sciences Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.81
21.81
14.54
49.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
823.57
831.64
461.44
352.01
Net Worth
845.38
853.45
475.98
401.66
Minority Interest
Debt
0.71
1.61
3.21
4.76
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
846.09
855.06
479.19
406.42
Fixed Assets
28.21
37.21
41.12
25.74
Intangible Assets
Investments
653.05
528.2
425.85
295.11
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
11.38
115.69
9.06
46.98
Inventories
0.71
0
0.02
0.14
Inventory Days
0.61
3.79
Sundry Debtors
1.29
0.81
1.3
1.76
Debtor Days
40.06
47.66
Other Current Assets
14.78
120.27
14.91
54.04
Sundry Creditors
-2.07
-1.66
-2.36
-4.16
Creditor Days
72.72
112.65
Other Current Liabilities
-3.33
-3.73
-4.81
-4.8
Cash
153.45
173.96
3.15
38.59
Total Assets
846.09
855.06
479.18
406.42
