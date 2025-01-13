iifl-logo-icon 1
Suven Life Sciences Ltd Balance Sheet

139.1
(8.34%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.81

21.81

14.54

49.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

823.57

831.64

461.44

352.01

Net Worth

845.38

853.45

475.98

401.66

Minority Interest

Debt

0.71

1.61

3.21

4.76

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

846.09

855.06

479.19

406.42

Fixed Assets

28.21

37.21

41.12

25.74

Intangible Assets

Investments

653.05

528.2

425.85

295.11

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

11.38

115.69

9.06

46.98

Inventories

0.71

0

0.02

0.14

Inventory Days

0.61

3.79

Sundry Debtors

1.29

0.81

1.3

1.76

Debtor Days

40.06

47.66

Other Current Assets

14.78

120.27

14.91

54.04

Sundry Creditors

-2.07

-1.66

-2.36

-4.16

Creditor Days

72.72

112.65

Other Current Liabilities

-3.33

-3.73

-4.81

-4.8

Cash

153.45

173.96

3.15

38.59

Total Assets

846.09

855.06

479.18

406.42

