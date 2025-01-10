INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To the Members of

Suven Life Sciences Limited

Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS financial statements of Suven Life Sciences Limited (the Company) which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Loss), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and Notes to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its loss including other comprehensive loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

S. No Key Audit Matters Auditors Response 1 Investment in Subsidiary: Our audit procedures in respect of impairment of investment in subsidiary included the following: The carrying value of investment in the subsidiary as at 31st March, 2024 is Rs. 57,711.34 Lakhs. – Testing design, implementation and operating effectiveness of key controls over the impairment review process including the review and approval of forecasts and review of valuation models; This investment is reviewed at the end of each reporting period to determine whether there is any indication of impairment. If such evidence exists, impairment loss is determined and recognised in accordance with Note 2(n) of accounting policies to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements. – Assessing the valuation methodology used by management and management review control is around making the assessment and testing the mathematical accuracy of the impairment models; We have identified the assessment of impairment indicators and resultant provision, if any, in respect of investment in subsidiary as a key audit matter because of: – Evaluating the reasonableness of the valuation assumptions, such as discount rates, used by management through reference to external market data; • The significance of the amount of this investment in the Standalone Balance Sheet. – Challenging the appropriateness of the business assumptions used by management, such as sales growth, cost and the probability of success of new products; • Performance and net worth of these entities and • The degree of management judgement involved in determining the recoverable amount of these investments including: – Evaluating past performances where relevant and assessed historical accuracy of the forecast produced by management; – Enquiring and challenging management on the commercial strategy associated with the products to ensure that it was consistent with the assumptions used in estimating future cash flows; – Valuation assumptions, such as discount rates. – Business assumptions used by management, such as sales growth and costs and the resultant cash flows projected to be generated from these investments. – Considering whether events or transactions that occurred after the balance sheet date but before the reporting date affect the conclusions reached and the associated disclosures; and – Performing sensitivity analysis of key assumptions, including future revenue growth rates, costs and the discount rates applied in the valuation models. 2 Identification and disclosures of Related Parties: (as described in Note-30 of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements) Our audit procedures amongst others included the following: - Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of controls over identification and disclosure of related party transactions. -The Company has related party transactions which include, amongst others, sale and purchase of goods/ services to its subsidiaries, associates, joint ventures and other related parties and lending and borrowing to its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures and other related parties. - Obtained a list of related parties from the Companys Management and traced the related parties to declarations given by directors, where applicable, and to Note 30 of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements. -We focused on identification and disclosure of related parties in accordance with relevant accounting standards as a key audit matter. - Read minutes of the meetings of the Board of Directors and Audit Committee - Tested material creditors/debtors, loan outstanding/loans taken to evaluate existence of any related party relationships; tested transactions based on declarations of related party transactions given to the Board of Directors and Audit Committee. - Evaluated the disclosures in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements for compliance with Ind AS 24.

Information Other than the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the consolidated Ind AS financial statements, Standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive loss, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether these Standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable userofthe Standalone Ind AS financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure-A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 143(3)(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Auditand Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, referto our separate report in"Annexure-B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 143(3)(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 143(3)(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Auditand Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in ouropinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Ind AS financial statements-Refer Note 31 to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediaries shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other person or entity identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other person or entity identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on the audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except in the case of records of property, plant and equipment and payroll which are being maintained manually.

The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting softwares used for maintaining the books of account.

Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated for the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1,2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

For KARVY & CO., Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Regn. No.001757S AJAYKUMAR KOSARAJU Partner Place: Hyderabad Membership No.021989 Date: May 06, 2024 UDIN: 24021989BKFZTE4583

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report on the

Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of Suven Life Sciences Limited for the year ended 31st March, 2024. [Reffered under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date]

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment, intangible assets and Right-of-use assets;

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) As explained to us, the management has physically verified a substantial portion of the Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets during the year and in our opinion frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets as compared to the books of account were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company. In respect of immovable properties of land and buildings that have been taken on lease and disclosed as asset in the financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company, where the Company is the lessee in the agreement. On account of demerger, the following immovable properties transferred to Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited (Resultant Company) are still in the name of Suven Life Sciences Limited.

S. No Particulars Amount Rs 1 Land 600.26 Lakhs

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the inventories have been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable and the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory compared to the books of account were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of C500.00 lakhs, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. The Company has made investments in its wholly owned subsidiary company which in our opinion is, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest. The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans during the year, however, the outstanding balance of loan and interest thereon given to a company in the prior years has been squared off in the current year.

The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity during the year, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) to (f) of the Order is not applicable.

iv. There are no loans, guarantees and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 of the Act is applicable. Investments in respect of which provisions of section 186 of the Act are applicable, have been complied with by the Company.

v. The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amount which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable.

vii. In respect of Statutory dues:

(a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities, undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, Goods & Service Tax, duty of customs, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of such statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us by management, there are no dues outstanding of provident fund, employees state insurance income-tax, Goods & service tax, duty of customs, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it that have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) Based on our audit procedures and as per the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loan or interest thereon to the government. There are no dues to banks or financial institutions.

(b) The Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and the outstanding term loans at the end of the year were applied for the purpose for which they were taken.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, there are no funds which have been raised on a short-term basis. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary. The Company does not have any associate or joint venture.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable

x. (a) Based on the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of equity shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year

According to the information and explanations given by the management, we report that the amounts raised during the previous year by way of issue of preferential equity shares, have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

xi. (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and as per the information and explanations given by the management, we report that, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) No whistle blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date of the audit report, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) I n our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has incurred a cash loss amounting to (Rs. NIL) during the financial year covered by our audit and a cash loss amounting to Rs. 1,197.37 lakhs in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 36 to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Ind AS financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. Since the Company has incurred losses in the past three financial years, there is no requirement for spending any amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as per the Act. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Suven Life Sciences Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.