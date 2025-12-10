iifl-logo

Park Medi World Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Record Found

Loading...

Park Medi World Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Park Medi World Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

10 Dec, 2025|08:35 AM
Mar-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 99.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 99.16%

Non-Promoter- 0.83%

Institutions: 0.83%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Park Medi World Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

1,393.57

1,231.07

1,254.6

1,084.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,393.57

1,231.07

1,254.6

1,084.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

32.4

32.02

17.58

9.57

Park Medi World Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,075.15

150.791,04,587.3160.420.14736.6287.33

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,090.55

72.731,01,951.23419.90.182,356.1647.83

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

864.3

352.7865,251.03125.090.12455.81121.53

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd

NH

1,889.3

83.1238,609.89137.880.241,019.17113.49

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd

ASTERDM

624.35

95.7632,348.89104.610.77681.8184.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Park Medi World Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Ajit Gupta

Managing Director

Ankit Gupta

Whole Time Director & Chief Executive Officer

Sanjay Sharma

Independent Director

Ravi Krishan Takkar

Independent Director

Munish Sibal

Independent Director

Kamlesh Kohli

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Abhishek Kapoor

Registered Office

No.12 Meera Enclave,

Outer Ring Road,

Delhi - 110018

Tel: +91 124 696 0000

Website: http://www.parkhospital.in

Email: company.secretary@parkhospital.in

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Park Medi World Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Park Medi World Ltd share price today?

The Park Medi World Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Park Medi World Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Park Medi World Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 10 Dec ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Park Medi World Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Park Medi World Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 10 Dec ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Park Medi World Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Park Medi World Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Park Medi World Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 10 Dec ‘25

What is the CAGR of Park Medi World Ltd?

Park Medi World Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Park Medi World Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Park Medi World Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Park Medi World Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.