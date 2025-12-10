No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
1,393.57
1,231.07
1,254.6
1,084.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,393.57
1,231.07
1,254.6
1,084.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
32.4
32.02
17.58
9.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,075.15
|150.79
|1,04,587.3
|160.42
|0.14
|736.62
|87.33
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,090.55
|72.73
|1,01,951.23
|419.9
|0.18
|2,356.1
|647.83
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
864.3
|352.78
|65,251.03
|125.09
|0.12
|455.81
|121.53
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
NH
1,889.3
|83.12
|38,609.89
|137.88
|0.24
|1,019.17
|113.49
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
ASTERDM
624.35
|95.76
|32,348.89
|104.61
|0.77
|681.81
|84.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Ajit Gupta
Managing Director
Ankit Gupta
Whole Time Director & Chief Executive Officer
Sanjay Sharma
Independent Director
Ravi Krishan Takkar
Independent Director
Munish Sibal
Independent Director
Kamlesh Kohli
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Abhishek Kapoor
No.12 Meera Enclave,
Outer Ring Road,
Delhi - 110018
Tel: +91 124 696 0000
Website: http://www.parkhospital.in
Email: company.secretary@parkhospital.in
