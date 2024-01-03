INDEPENDENT AUDITORS EXAMINATION REPORT ON RESTATED IND AS CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF PARK MEDI WORLD LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS PARK MEDI WORLD PRIVATE LIMITED)

The Board of Directors Park Medi World Limited

(Formerly known as Park Medi world Private Limited) 12, Meera Enclave New Delhi

Dear Sirs,

1. We have examined the attached Restated Consolidated Financial Information of Park Medi World Limited (formerly known as ‘Park Medi World Private Limited) (the "Company" or the "Holding Company" or the "Issuer") and its subsidiaries (the Company and its subsidiaries together referred to as the "Group") comprising the Restated Consolidated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 30 September 2024, 31 March 2024, 31 March 2023 and 31 March 2022, the Restated Consolidated Statements of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Restated Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity, the Restated Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the period ended 30 September 2024, and years ended 31 March 2024, 31 March 2023 and 31 March 2022, and notes to the restated consolidated financial information, including material accounting policy and other explanatory information (collectively, the "Restated Consolidated Financial Information"), as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 11 March 2025 for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus ("DRHP") prepared by the Company in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offer of equity shares ("IPO") prepared in terms of the requirements of:

a. Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act");

b. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended ("ICDR Regulations"); and

c. The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"), as amended from time to time (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for the Restated Financial Information

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Consolidated Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion in the DRHP to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, the stock exchanges where the equity shares of the Company are proposed to be listed ("Stock Exchanges") and the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana, situated at New Delhi ("ROC"), in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Consolidated Financial Information have been prepared by the management of the Company as per the basis of preparation stated in Note 2.1 of Annexure V to the Restated Consolidated Financial Information.

3. The responsibility of respective Board of Directors of the companies included in the Group includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Consolidated Financial Information. The respective Board of Directors of the Group are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Group complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

Auditors Responsibilities

4. We have examined such Restated Consolidated Financial Information taking into consideration:

a. The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated 30th September 2024 in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of the Company;

b. The Guidance Note that requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

c. Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Consolidated Financial Information; and

d. The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO of equity shares of the Company.

5. These Restated Consolidated Financial Information have been compiled by the management from

(a) the Special purpose audited consolidated financial statements (based on the previously issued audited financial statements prepared in accordance with Section 133 of the Act and the rules thereunder, as adjusted for the differences in the accounting principles adopted by the Company on transition to the Indian Accounting Standards Ind AS) of the Company as at and for the year ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standard (referred to as "Ind AS") as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 11 March 2025

(b) The audited interim Ind AS consolidated financial statements of the Group as at and for the six months period ended 30 September 2024, and audited Ind AS consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2024 prepared in accordance with recognition and measurement principles under Ind AS as specified under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their Board meetings held on 11 March 2025 and 28 September 2024 respectively.

6. For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on

(a) auditors reports issued by us dated 11 March 2025 on Special purpose audited consolidated financial statements as at and for year ended 31 March 2023 and 31 March 2022 prepared in accordance with Ind AS, auditors reports issued by other auditor viz. M/S. Mehrotra & Mehrotra on Consolidated financial statements of the Company as at and for year ended 31 March 2023 and 31 March 2022 prepared in accordance with Section 133 of the Act and the rules thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, dated 29 September 2023 and 29 September 2022 (b) auditors reports issued by other auditor viz. M/S. Mehrotra & Mehrotra on Consolidated Ind AS financial statements of the Company as at and for year ended 31 March 2024 prepared in accordance with Ind AS as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, dated 28 September 2024 (c) auditors report issued by us on the Audited interim Ind AS Consolidated Financial Statements as at and for the six-month ended September 30, 2024.

Opinion

7. Based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Restated Consolidated Financial Information: a. Have been prepared after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies, material errors and regrouping/reclassifications retrospectively in the financial years ended 31 March 2024, 31 March 2023 and

31 March 2022 to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the accounting policies and grouping/classifications followed as at and for the six months period ended 30 September 2024;

b. Does not require any adjustments for the matters mentioned in paragraph 6 above and do not contain any modifications requiring adjustments. However, those qualifications / adverse remarks in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of the Act and reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended) which do not require any corrective adjustments in the Restated Consolidated Financial Information have been disclosed in note 21A to the Restated Consolidated Financial Information; and

c. Have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

8. We have complied with the relevant applicable requirements of the Standard on Quality Control (SQC) 1. Quality Control for firms that perform Audit Reviews of Historical Financial Information and Other Assurance and Related Services Engagements

9. The Restated Consolidated Financial Information do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the respective dates of the reports on the audited consolidated financial statements mentioned in paragraph 5 above.

10. This report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by other auditor (Mehrotra & Mehrotra), nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to herein.

11. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

12. Our report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors for inclusion in the DRHP to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, Stock Exchanges in connection with the proposed IPO. Our report should not be used, referred to, or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.