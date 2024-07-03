SectorHealthcare
Open₹948
Prev. Close₹946.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹634.79
Day's High₹954.85
Day's Low₹894.6
52 Week's High₹1,069.95
52 Week's Low₹414.25
Book Value₹154.2
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,024.63
P/E41.31
EPS22.9
Divi. Yield0.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.43
4.43
4.42
4.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
311.86
276.16
229.23
189.9
Net Worth
316.29
280.59
233.65
194.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
275.98
209.05
180.67
181.09
yoy growth (%)
32.01
15.7
-0.23
17.7
Raw materials
-78.72
-60.84
-53.74
-50.26
As % of sales
28.52
29.1
29.74
27.75
Employee costs
-75.41
-60.25
-61.42
-53.64
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
56.57
28.39
8.34
25.56
Depreciation
-23.15
-22.93
-20.92
-15.7
Tax paid
-14.29
-7.13
-1.41
-9.13
Working capital
10.67
6.67
12.17
18.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
32.01
15.7
-0.23
17.7
Op profit growth
51.39
75.54
-33.69
65.74
EBIT growth
89.98
152.36
-60.63
65.2
Net profit growth
93.12
206.91
-57.84
55.14
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
288.6
318.19
278.28
210.68
180.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
288.6
318.19
278.28
210.68
180.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.71
3.44
1.45
0.83
3.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,178.35
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,298.35
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.05
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
856.85
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,089.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
S P Vasireddi
Director (Operation)
V Harriman
Managing Director
Harita Vasireddi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Y Prameela Rani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sujani Vasireddi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
G Purnachandra Rao
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sanjay Dave
Executive Director
Satya Sreenivas Neerukonda
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Yadagiri R Pendri
Reports by Vimta Labs Ltd
Summary
Vimta Labs Ltd., established in 1984, is Indias most comprehensive contract research and testing organization, providing wide range of services to pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, food, consumer goods, electronic, electrical, agrochemical, healthcare, medical device and many other industries. Broadly, these services include: Drug discovery, development and drug life cycle management support services in the areas of preclinical research (GLP and non-GLP), clinical research, central lab, and cGMP as well as non-GMP analytical services for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies; Preclinical research and testing services for medical device companies; Contract research and testing for Agro-science companies; Food testing and analytical development services to support manufacturers, processors, farmers, retailers, traders, exporters, regulators; Clinical diagnostics services to patients, clinicians, hospitals and Environmental regulatory services such as impact assessments and post project monitoring, to industries such as infrastructure, power, cement, oil & gas, mining etc; EMI/EMC testing for electronic and electrical products.In 1997, the Company entered into a Joint Venture with Russian Centre for Testing and Certification, ROSTEST Moscow with an investment of 24% of the total Paidup Captial. The main essence of this Joint Venture was to diversify the activities in to preshipment inspection services for all Indian exports to Russia.During 2002, the company began to
The Vimta Labs Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹911.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vimta Labs Ltd is ₹2024.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vimta Labs Ltd is 41.31 and 6.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vimta Labs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vimta Labs Ltd is ₹414.25 and ₹1069.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vimta Labs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.51%, 3 Years at 31.33%, 1 Year at 116.54%, 6 Month at 96.32%, 3 Month at 80.46% and 1 Month at 2.41%.
