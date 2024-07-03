iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vimta Labs Ltd Share Price

911.45
(-3.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:29:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open948
  • Day's High954.85
  • 52 Wk High1,069.95
  • Prev. Close946.15
  • Day's Low894.6
  • 52 Wk Low 414.25
  • Turnover (lac)634.79
  • P/E41.31
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value154.2
  • EPS22.9
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,024.63
  • Div. Yield0.21
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Vimta Labs Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

948

Prev. Close

946.15

Turnover(Lac.)

634.79

Day's High

954.85

Day's Low

894.6

52 Week's High

1,069.95

52 Week's Low

414.25

Book Value

154.2

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,024.63

P/E

41.31

EPS

22.9

Divi. Yield

0.21

Vimta Labs Ltd Corporate Action

18 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 May, 2024

arrow

24 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

arrow

Vimta Labs Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Vimta Labs Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.89%

Non-Promoter- 3.31%

Institutions: 3.30%

Non-Institutions: 59.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Vimta Labs Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.43

4.43

4.42

4.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

311.86

276.16

229.23

189.9

Net Worth

316.29

280.59

233.65

194.32

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

275.98

209.05

180.67

181.09

yoy growth (%)

32.01

15.7

-0.23

17.7

Raw materials

-78.72

-60.84

-53.74

-50.26

As % of sales

28.52

29.1

29.74

27.75

Employee costs

-75.41

-60.25

-61.42

-53.64

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

56.57

28.39

8.34

25.56

Depreciation

-23.15

-22.93

-20.92

-15.7

Tax paid

-14.29

-7.13

-1.41

-9.13

Working capital

10.67

6.67

12.17

18.35

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

32.01

15.7

-0.23

17.7

Op profit growth

51.39

75.54

-33.69

65.74

EBIT growth

89.98

152.36

-60.63

65.2

Net profit growth

93.12

206.91

-57.84

55.14

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

288.6

318.19

278.28

210.68

180.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

288.6

318.19

278.28

210.68

180.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.71

3.44

1.45

0.83

3.02

View Annually Results

Vimta Labs Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,178.35

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,298.35

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.05

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

856.85

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,089.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vimta Labs Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

S P Vasireddi

Director (Operation)

V Harriman

Managing Director

Harita Vasireddi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Y Prameela Rani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sujani Vasireddi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

G Purnachandra Rao

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sanjay Dave

Executive Director

Satya Sreenivas Neerukonda

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Yadagiri R Pendri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vimta Labs Ltd

Summary

Vimta Labs Ltd., established in 1984, is Indias most comprehensive contract research and testing organization, providing wide range of services to pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, food, consumer goods, electronic, electrical, agrochemical, healthcare, medical device and many other industries. Broadly, these services include: Drug discovery, development and drug life cycle management support services in the areas of preclinical research (GLP and non-GLP), clinical research, central lab, and cGMP as well as non-GMP analytical services for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies; Preclinical research and testing services for medical device companies; Contract research and testing for Agro-science companies; Food testing and analytical development services to support manufacturers, processors, farmers, retailers, traders, exporters, regulators; Clinical diagnostics services to patients, clinicians, hospitals and Environmental regulatory services such as impact assessments and post project monitoring, to industries such as infrastructure, power, cement, oil & gas, mining etc; EMI/EMC testing for electronic and electrical products.In 1997, the Company entered into a Joint Venture with Russian Centre for Testing and Certification, ROSTEST Moscow with an investment of 24% of the total Paidup Captial. The main essence of this Joint Venture was to diversify the activities in to preshipment inspection services for all Indian exports to Russia.During 2002, the company began to
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Vimta Labs Ltd share price today?

The Vimta Labs Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹911.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vimta Labs Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vimta Labs Ltd is ₹2024.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vimta Labs Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vimta Labs Ltd is 41.31 and 6.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vimta Labs Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vimta Labs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vimta Labs Ltd is ₹414.25 and ₹1069.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vimta Labs Ltd?

Vimta Labs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.51%, 3 Years at 31.33%, 1 Year at 116.54%, 6 Month at 96.32%, 3 Month at 80.46% and 1 Month at 2.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vimta Labs Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vimta Labs Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 36.89 %
Institutions - 3.31 %
Public - 59.80 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Vimta Labs Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.