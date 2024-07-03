Summary

Vimta Labs Ltd., established in 1984, is Indias most comprehensive contract research and testing organization, providing wide range of services to pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, food, consumer goods, electronic, electrical, agrochemical, healthcare, medical device and many other industries. Broadly, these services include: Drug discovery, development and drug life cycle management support services in the areas of preclinical research (GLP and non-GLP), clinical research, central lab, and cGMP as well as non-GMP analytical services for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies; Preclinical research and testing services for medical device companies; Contract research and testing for Agro-science companies; Food testing and analytical development services to support manufacturers, processors, farmers, retailers, traders, exporters, regulators; Clinical diagnostics services to patients, clinicians, hospitals and Environmental regulatory services such as impact assessments and post project monitoring, to industries such as infrastructure, power, cement, oil & gas, mining etc; EMI/EMC testing for electronic and electrical products.In 1997, the Company entered into a Joint Venture with Russian Centre for Testing and Certification, ROSTEST Moscow with an investment of 24% of the total Paidup Captial. The main essence of this Joint Venture was to diversify the activities in to preshipment inspection services for all Indian exports to Russia.During 2002, the company began to

Read More