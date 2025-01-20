Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
32.08
16.58
Op profit growth
51.6
76.81
EBIT growth
90.2
155.15
Net profit growth
93.08
212.71
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
28.85
25.13
16.57
EBIT margin
20.98
14.57
6.65
Net profit margin
14.85
10.16
3.78
RoCE
24.14
14.03
RoNW
4.82
2.91
RoA
4.27
2.44
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
18.69
9.68
3.1
Dividend per share
2
2
0
Cash EPS
8.14
-0.75
-6.37
Book value per share
105.83
87.92
78.19
Valuation ratios
P/E
16.85
16.62
19.11
P/CEPS
38.69
-212.68
-9.29
P/B
2.97
1.83
0.75
EV/EBIDTA
8.61
7.05
4.77
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-25.22
-25
-17.23
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
98.63
113.74
Inventory days
20.99
27.52
Creditor days
-37.79
-39.74
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-38.98
-14.16
-3.19
Net debt / equity
0.03
0.12
0.15
Net debt / op. profit
0.09
0.44
0.88
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-28.45
-29
-29.74
Employee costs
-27.3
-28.84
-34.01
Other costs
-15.38
-17
-19.66
