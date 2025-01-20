iifl-logo-icon 1
Vimta Labs Ltd Key Ratios

865.05
(1.41%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

32.08

16.58

Op profit growth

51.6

76.81

EBIT growth

90.2

155.15

Net profit growth

93.08

212.71

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

28.85

25.13

16.57

EBIT margin

20.98

14.57

6.65

Net profit margin

14.85

10.16

3.78

RoCE

24.14

14.03

RoNW

4.82

2.91

RoA

4.27

2.44

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

18.69

9.68

3.1

Dividend per share

2

2

0

Cash EPS

8.14

-0.75

-6.37

Book value per share

105.83

87.92

78.19

Valuation ratios

P/E

16.85

16.62

19.11

P/CEPS

38.69

-212.68

-9.29

P/B

2.97

1.83

0.75

EV/EBIDTA

8.61

7.05

4.77

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-25.22

-25

-17.23

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

98.63

113.74

Inventory days

20.99

27.52

Creditor days

-37.79

-39.74

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-38.98

-14.16

-3.19

Net debt / equity

0.03

0.12

0.15

Net debt / op. profit

0.09

0.44

0.88

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-28.45

-29

-29.74

Employee costs

-27.3

-28.84

-34.01

Other costs

-15.38

-17

-19.66

