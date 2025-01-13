Vimta Labs Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.43
4.43
4.42
4.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
311.86
276.16
229.23
189.9
Net Worth
316.29
280.59
233.65
194.32
Minority Interest
Debt
19.19
14.99
19.03
29.63
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
1.6
2.64
2.92
Total Liabilities
335.48
297.18
255.32
226.87
Fixed Assets
221.77
180.17
161.95
145.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.15
6.15
6.15
6.15
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.8
5.91
4.71
3.88
Networking Capital
75.32
66.11
71.23
65.2
Inventories
24.69
22.62
17.38
14.64
Inventory Days
22.98
25.56
Sundry Debtors
86.34
79.9
76.92
73.2
Debtor Days
101.73
127.8
Other Current Assets
24.82
28.5
30.49
26.49
Sundry Creditors
-17.21
-22.3
-19.58
-21.08
Creditor Days
25.89
36.8
Other Current Liabilities
-43.32
-42.61
-33.98
-28.05
Cash
24.44
38.83
11.27
6.61
Total Assets
335.48
297.17
255.31
226.87
